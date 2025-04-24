Projected Lineups for the Jets vs. Blues – 04/24/25

The St. Louis Blues welcome the Winnipeg Jets for Game 3 of their first round matchup at Enterprise Center this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (1C) at BLUES (WC2)
Western Conference First Round, Game 3
9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC
Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Jets Projected Lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Brandon Tanev — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Morgan Barron — Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Status report:
Vilardi, a forward, made the trip to St. Louis. He is still skating in a non-contact jersey and remains day to day. Ehlers, a forward, did not travel to St. Louis.
- Jets Have Shown Through 2 Playoff Games That This Season Is Different
Blues Projected Lineup
Jimmy Snuggerud — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Nick Leddy — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Ryan Suter, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)
Status Report:
Thomas will play after not practicing due to maintenance on Wednesday. Suter, a defenseman, could be a healthy scratch in Game 3 after playing all 82 regular-season games and the first two games of this series. If Texier plays, it would be his playoff debut for the Blues.
