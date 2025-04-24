Projected Lineups for the Jets vs. Blues – 04/24/25

The St. Louis Blues welcome the Winnipeg Jets for Game 3 of their first round matchup at Enterprise Center this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (1C) at BLUES (WC2)

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC

Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Jets Projected Lineup



Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Brandon Tanev — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Morgan Barron — Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report:

Vilardi, a forward, made the trip to St. Louis. He is still skating in a non-contact jersey and remains day to day. Ehlers, a forward, did not travel to St. Louis.

Blues Projected Lineup

Jimmy Snuggerud — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Ryan Suter, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Status Report:

Thomas will play after not practicing due to maintenance on Wednesday. Suter, a defenseman, could be a healthy scratch in Game 3 after playing all 82 regular-season games and the first two games of this series. If Texier plays, it would be his playoff debut for the Blues.

