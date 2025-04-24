Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs. Panthers – 04/24/25

The Florida Panthers battle the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 2 of their first round matchup at Amerant Bank Arena this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

PANTHERS (3A) at LIGHTNING (2A)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2

6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360

Florida leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Panthers Projected Lineup



Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Evan Rodrigues — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, A.J. Greer, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna

Injured: None

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report:

Ekblad will serve the final game of his 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program; the defenseman will be eligible to return for Game 3 on Saturday.

Lightning Projected Lineup

Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Brandon Hagel

Conor Geekie — Yanni Gourde — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman — JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower-body injury), Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed)

Status Report:

Cirelli, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and is questionable.

