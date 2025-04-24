Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game Day Preview: Game 3

It’s Game Day!

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators continue their first-round series tonight with Game 3 of the Battle of Ontario. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

After the Maple Leafs dominated in Game 1 and won 6-2, many in Leafs Nation thought Game 2 would be just as easy. And honestly, in the first 10 minutes of the first period, it looked like it was going to be. Toronto jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and had full control. But once the first ended, the Senators settled in. They started getting more offensive zone time and nearly doubled Toronto’s shot attempts. As a result, they were able to claw back and tie it 2-2, sending it to overtime.

In the extra frame, Max Domi and Simon Benoit made something happen on what looked like a dead 2-on-4 rush. Domi ripped one past Linus Ullmark for the 3-2 OT win, giving the Leafs a 2-0 series lead. Now the series shifts to Ottawa, where the Maple Leafs won’t have last change.

Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring an overtime winning goal with his teammates during Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’ll be interesting to see if they come into Game 3 looking to take full control and set up a potential closeout in Game 4 on Saturday. Or, will they let their foot off the gas and allow the Senators to claw back in, turning it into a long series?

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Series Record: 2-0

Top 5 Scorers:

John Tavares: 2 G, 2 A, 4 P Mitch Marner: 1 G, 3 A, 4 P Auston Matthews: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P William Nylander: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P Morgan Rielly: 2 G, A, 2 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz: 2-0, 1.95 GAA, .934 SV%

Ottawa Senators

Series Record: 0-2

Top 5 Scorers:

David Perron: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P Ridley Greig: 1 G, 0 A, 1 P Drake Batherson: 1 G, 0 A, 1 P Tim Stutzle: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P Brady Tkachuk: 1 G, 0 A, 1 P

Goalie Stats:

Linus Ullmark: 0-2, 4.39 GAA, .800 SV%

Projected Lineups

There are just projections, these lineups are subject to change before the drop of the puck.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg – John Tavares – William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok – Scott Laughton – Steven Lorentz

Max Pacioretty – Max Domi – Bobby McMann

Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly – Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Kampf, Nick Robertson, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Artur Akhtyamov

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

David Perron — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Game 2 Prediction

After my Game 1 prediction nearly hit the mark, I tried to double down with a big Maple Leafs victory (4-1) in Game 2. Unfortunately, the game was a lot closer than I predicted it would be. Therefore, in Game 3, I’m going to go with a bit of a closer game.

In Game 3, I’m going with the Maple Leafs winning, but it’ll be a close game, so, give me Toronto beating the Senators 2-1.