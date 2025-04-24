Canadiens Have 3 Good Veteran Free Agent Targets to Replace Savard

Last week, Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard announced he will hang up the skates after the 2025 Playoffs, bringing an end to a steady, hard-nosed career that spanned over 800 NHL games. A Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021, Savard brought leadership, grit, and reliability to the Canadiens’ defence since he arrived in 2021–22. His departure will leave both a leadership void and a gap on the right side of the Habs’ third pairing.

While the Canadiens boast a promising young core and solid defence prospects, the organization should consider adding a seasoned veteran to fill Savard’s role in a sixth or seventh defenseman capacity. This isn’t about blocking the youth; it’s about guiding them.

A stabilizing presence with a ton of NHL experience can help ease the development curve for younger blueliners, provide insurance when injuries strike, and reinforce a locker room still learning how to win consistently. For a team transitioning from a rebuild to being competitive, having that kind of veteran support on the back end could be crucial. Here are three possible candidates who might be available in free agency this summer.

Jon Merrill

Jon Merrill should be a familiar name to Habs fans. Merrill suited up for Montreal during their surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, and while his role was limited, he provided steady, stay-at-home play in a bottom-pairing role. Now with the Minnesota Wild, Merrill wrapped up the 2024–25 regular season with six points in 70 games. His offensive production has never been his calling card, but he brings positional awareness, a strong defensive stick, and the kind of low-maintenance, reliable minutes that coaches trust in the right situations.

Jon Merrill, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 33 years old, Merrill wouldn’t be a flashy signing, but that’s exactly the point. He knows his role, doesn’t try to do too much, and could serve as a safety valve for a young defensive core. Whether stepping in due to injury or simply mentoring from the press box, Merrill’s presence could help stabilize the Canadiens’ blue line early in the season or throughout a playoff push.

Signing Merrill shouldn’t be too costly for the Canadiens, as he’s currently earning $1.2 million with the Wild. A new deal in the $1 million range seems realistic, likely for one or two years, making him a low-risk veteran option to stabilize the bottom pair.

Robert Bortuzzo

Another option is the Utah Hockey Club’s Robert Bortuzzo, a rugged veteran known for his physical edge and leadership qualities. The 36-year-old defenseman spent most of this season on the sidelines due to injury, appearing in just 17 games and registering two assists. While his on-ice contributions were limited, Bortuzzo has long been valued for his toughness, locker-room presence, and willingness to stand up for his teammates.

At this stage in his career, Bortuzzo isn’t expected to log heavy minutes, but he could be the perfect fit for that sixth or seventh defenseman slot in Montreal. He isn’t afraid of blocking shots, board battles, and physicality in front of the net. For a young Canadiens team looking to establish a grittier, more mature identity, bringing in someone like Bortuzzo could help set the tone both on and off the ice. Bortuzzo has hinted at the possibility of retirement, but if he decides to continue playing, his experience and physical presence would make him an appealing option for the Canadiens’ blue line.

Given his limited action this season due to injury and his age, he would likely come in on a one-year deal at the league minimum. It would be a low-cost signing that brings a veteran presence and Stanley Cup experience to the locker room.

Jan Rutta

Jan Rutta is a 34-year-old Czech defenseman who quietly had a respectable season on a struggling San Jose Sharks team, tallying nine points in 54 games and finishing with a minus-3 rating, which is solid given the team’s overall performance. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, Rutta brings poise, playoff experience, and a responsible defensive game that doesn’t rely on flash but rather on smart positioning and dependable decision-making.

Rutta would offer the Canadiens a calm, stabilizing presence on the right side, someone who can eat minutes when needed, kill penalties, and mentor younger players without demanding a major role. His recent play in San Jose showed he can still handle NHL responsibilities on a nightly basis, even under difficult circumstances. For a team looking to solidify its depth and continue guiding its young defensemen in the right direction, Rutta could be an ideal, low-risk addition.

Rutta would be the more expensive option among the three. Currently making $2.75 million with the Sharks, he could come in around the $2 million mark in free agency. However, given his steady play and championship pedigree, he might be looking for more than a one-year deal, possibly seeking a bit of term to secure his next contract.

What Merrill, Bortuzzo, and Rutta all have in common is more than mileage; they’re all Stanley Cup champions who understand what it takes to win at the highest level. While none would be brought in to play top-pairing minutes, their experience, professionalism, and willingness to embrace a supporting role could be exactly what a young Canadiens roster needs. As Montreal continues to shape its identity and move into a competitive window, adding one of these seasoned veterans could help bridge the gap between youthful potential and playoff-ready maturity.