Dylan Holloway- 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dylan Holloway

2019-20 Team: Wisconsin Badgers

Date of Birth: Sept. 23, 2001

Place of Birth: Bragg Creek, AB, Canada

Ht: 6’ 0” Wt: 190 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: C/ LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

After recording 40 goals and 88 points as a rookie for the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, we knew there was going to be great things in store for Dylan Holloway ahead of his draft year.

Despite trying to play a high-octane offensive game with a physical element, Holloway isn’t finding the success many expected him to have in his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin. With names like Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte, who were among the team leaders in scoring (first and third respectively) Holloway was expected to be a big-time producer with the top-end talent the team already has.

Related: Noel Gunler Draft Profile

With 17 points in 35 games, there’s no doubt that there is room for improvement. However, being coached and guided by Tony Granato, Holloway is sure to find his offensive production and will continue to develop in other aspects of the game.

Holloway’s vision and decision-making away from the puck is still what makes him a top prospect and a complete player overall, one that general managers and scouts would love to see. He’s always engaged in puck battles and never backs down when challenging the opposition. Once the offensive production starts to be more consistent, then that will be another aspect of his game that makes him a complete threat.

Dylan Holloway of the University of Wisconsin (Greg Anderson/UW Athletics)

His speed is a major asset as it was one of the standout qualities that landed him a spot on Team Canada’s World Junior Selection Camp roster. Throughout the process, Holloway’s quick and smooth stride made him hard to contain. In addition, his attention to detail on the defensive side and ability to battle for the puck is real strong quality. Even though the points are lacking, his defensive game is what may make him an attractive target for teams selecting in the mid-first round.

Dylan Holloway- NHL Draft Projection

A for sure first round-talent, Holloway will hear his name anywhere from 11th to 15th. A draft that is extremely deep with forward talent, Holloway could slip because of the names ahead of him. His speed and ability to battle for the puck will bode well with many teams, but his offensive production could be another reason why he could fall out of the top.

Quotables

“Once he has the puck under control, Holloway features a relatively wide skating base and accelerates with a powerful stride and above-average straight-line speed. His first step is quick, and he can make instant directional changes, tight turns, and pivot on a dime while moving at top speed, all while maintain control of the puck during these difficult maneuvers. His skating most certainly is a strong suit and his escapability along the boards while taking hard shoves reveals his elite balance.” – Steve Kourianos, The Draft Analyst

“When Holloway is skating with the puck on his stick, he is capable of completing beautiful plays left and right. His nifty stick-handling is impressive and fun to watch. Holloway can glide the puck from side-to-side without harm at a consistent rate. He will challenge the opposition again and again. When he does skate close to the competition, he loves to shift away form them with the puck and continue up the ice.” – Josh Tessler, Dobber Prospects.

Related: All-Time Best Player From Every NHL Franchise

“Holloway’s freshman season has gone just OK. I think he’s played a bit better than his stat line suggests, but he hasn’t been a top offensive player at the college level after being a top player at the AJHL level. Holloway is a very good skater who has a lot of energy to his game. He’s not the strongest player yet, but he engages in physical play. His offensive upside is the main point of debate surrounding him when talking to NHL scouts. I like his stick skills and brain. I would not call his puck game top-end or a true top playmaker at the NHL level; however, I do think he can make enough plays at the higher levels to play in a team’s top six and second power play.”- Corey Pronman, The Athletic (from: “Pronman: Ranking the 2020 NHL Draft top prospects at midseason” – The Athletic – Jan. 29, 2020)

Strengths

Skating

Stick Handling

Net front presence

Defensive Awareness

Improvements

Shooting

Offensive consistency

NHL Potential

With all the top-end talent that’s in the draft, Holloway is an excellent power-forward with a strong, two-way presence. He has the potential to be a top-six for any NHL team. His skating and offensive vision is an asset, however, his net-front presence and ability to play away from the puck is an additional component on the power play.

Risk/Reward analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 8/10

Awards/ Achievements

Played for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship in Sweden and won a gold medal with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Interviews/ Links

NHL.com

Madison State Journal

Video