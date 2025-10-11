Easton Cowan Patiently Awaiting Maple Leafs’ Debut

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings in their second game of the 2025-26 season on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena and the team could see some lineup changes following a 5-2 win in their season opener.

Easton Cowan, who was a healthy scratch for their opener against the Montreal Canadiens, is patiently waiting for his opportunity to make his NHL debut and it seems like it’s only a matter of time. After being sent down to the AHL in what was a quick cap move, Cowan was recalled only to be scratched for the home opener.

Cowan Forcing Maple Leafs’ Hand

His hard work and development haven’t been lost on head coach Craig Berube who has been extremely complimentary of Cowan’s play throughout the preseason.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

“I love Cowan, and we all do,” said Berube. “He’s going to be a good Leaf, I’ll tell you that. He’s going to be a good hockey player, and he is a good hockey player. But the team is the most important thing, and we’ve got to make decisions. They don’t always please everybody.”

There have been hints leading into the season that Berube would like to see Cowan get some game action, but the decisions have been made to this point to run with Nicholas Robertson and Calle Järnkrok in those two filler spots in their lineup.

Cowan Remaining Patient With Maple Leafs’ Decision

But, as Berube and Brad Treliving continue to look to put the winning recipe together on the ice, decisions will have to be made on what to do with Cowan – keep him up and play him or send him down. But Cowan knows that he can only control what he does on the ice given the opportunities.

“You know, that’s out of my control,” he said regarding the decisions on the Maple Leafs’ roster. “I’m just trying to do my thing, and that’s work hard each and every day, have good practices, good scratch skates, just getting better, and as soon as I get in, I know I’ll be ready.”

Cowan also noted that he understands when he gets his chance, he’s going to have to make an impression and that the game is faster and allows for less possession time than what he’s used to in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). While game pace might take some getting used to, all signs point to Cowan being ready to get into the Maple Leafs’ lineup. For now, the 20-year-old needs to remain patient and remain ready for when the opportunity presents itself.