Following Tampa and Vegas’ Lead?: Oilers Might Use LTIR for Kane

The Edmonton Oilers face a small challenge as they work to get under the salary cap after their spending spree in free agency. With the recent additions of players like Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, and Adam Henrique, the Oilers are now sitting $2.5 million over the $88 million salary cap. They also need to re-sign restricted free agents Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, which adds to their financial constraints. While a trade is widely expected to alleviate some of this cap pressure, there is growing speculation that the Oilers might place forward Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to start the season.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson recently took over as interim general manager, and his comments about Kane’s health have fueled speculation that Kane could be out for some time. Jackson revealed that Kane is dealing with a hip injury and a sports hernia, and the team is currently evaluating his situation.

“He was dealing with an issue with his hip. We are going through the process to see what we need to do on that front, so he’s getting the best care he can get and advice from our doctors. We’re going to talk to his agent, consult with both Evander and his agent Dan Milstein, to make sure we’re getting second opinions and things like that. That’s sort of where it’s at, and nothing is planned, as of yet beyond that.”

At the very least, Jackson’s description leads the door wide open to this being a long-term injury and a lengthy recovery process.

Could the Oilers Tuck Kane Away for Some Time?

Speculation has started to stir after that interview that placing him on LTIR is the Oilers’ first and most likely option. That would free up $5.25 million in cap space and provide significant financial relief, even allowing the Oilers to make other moves this summer. Granted, if Kane is going to be healthy during the season, Edmonton would have to find a way to be cap-compliant, but the NHL has proven time and time again that this is a major grey area for the league.

Mark Stone Vegas, Golden Knights (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Kane, who has two years left on his contract and holds a no-move clause, might not be thrilled with this potential development but there are some benefits to the Oilers going this route to start the season. Taking the year to fully heal his injuries could be beneficial for both Kane and the Oilers. Historically, players with similar injuries, like Nick Ehlers and Nikita Kucherov, have missed substantial time but returned strong. Meanwhile, Mark Stone has suffered several mysterious ailments that have seen him return just in time for the postseason to help the Vegas Golden Knights. Frankly, the Golden Knights have waived the loophole in front of everyone’s face and dared the league to do anything about it.

Kane dealing with his hernia and hip issues during the regular season and then rejoining the team for the playoffs is a tantalizing prospect for the Oilers.

Would Kane and the Oilers Actually Do This?

If Kane were to spend the season on LTIR, it would provide him the opportunity to focus on his recovery and other interests. Meanwhile, the Oilers have the deepest group of forwards since the Wayne Gretzky years and can afford for Kane to miss games. Having a healthy Kane return for the playoffs could be a game-changer.

When healthy, Kane is a significant asset, known for creating scoring opportunities and bringing physicality, particularly in the playoffs. His presence could be a crucial element in a deep playoff run. A healthy Kane would be useful in the regular season too, but for the Oilers, it’s about getting in. Most believe they’ll do so without much issue.

The only potential risk for Edmonton is that the NHL’s stance on using LTIR to gain cap relief is that the league has stated that they investigate these situations. While the process remains somewhat opaque, there is always the risk that the NHL might decide this is the time to wake up and actually change the rule. That would be just the Oilers’ luck.

The final hurdle would be getting Kane on board. He tends to talk publicly about his unhappiness and the last thing the Oilers would need to the NHL to investigate the situation because Kane opened his mouth and hinted that he’s totally healthy and the Oilers are keeping him sidelined. The hope is that if the Oilers consider doing this, it means Kane isn’t healthy enough to play. Taking the rules and using them is not unethical, especially if the injury is legitimate.