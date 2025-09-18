Oilers’ Newcomers Playing with Connor McDavid at Training Camp

Drama around Connor McDavid‘s contract situation has left a bad taste in the mouths of some Edmonton Oilers fans, but Day 1 of training camp provides much-needed positivity. So far, one of the more interesting developments is that two newcomers are getting the chance to play on the superstar’s wing.

Related: McDavid’s Sportsnet Interview Is Causing Panic Among Oilers Fans

Andrew Mangiapane and David Tomášek, both 2025 offseason signees, were with McDavid to open up training camp. Take a look at the team’s “Group 1” lines:

The @EdmontonOilers Training Camp Group #1:



Tomasek-McDavid-Mangiapane

Henrique-RNH-Savoie

Jones-Philp-Lazar

Rh. Pitlick-Marjala-Griffith

Petrov-Grubbe-Lewandowski/Stefan



Ekholm-Bouchard

Stillman-Stecher

Leppanen-Regula

Carfagna-Akey



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) September 18, 2025

Mangiapane was the flashier pickup. The 29-year-old inked a two-year, $3.6 million cap-hit deal after the Washington Capitals let him test the market. Last season, he recorded 14 goals and as many assists in 81 contests.

While that’s decent third-line production, the Oilers will be looking for more. Mangiapane peaked in 2021–22 with the Calgary Flames, scoring a career-high 35 goals and adding 20 assists for 55 points. He followed that up with back-to-back 40-point seasons, so he has a history of production to justify his contract.

On the other hand, Tomášek is a true wildcard, signing for one year and $1.2 million. The 29-year-old has no NHL experience, instead spending the last decade playing professionally in Europe. Last season, he led the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in point-scoring, recording 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 47 games.

Easily his team’s top point-scorer despite being joined by former NHL depth players, Tomášek is a realistic candidate for an everyday role with the Oilers. But can he fill in on the top line, in case of injury? That’s an important question to answer.

The Oilers are giving their offseason additions the chance to prove they not only belong in the lineup, but are capable of playing alongside the best player in the world. Can either Mangiapane or Tomášek hold their own next to McDavid?