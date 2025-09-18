Burning Questions Popping Up During Maple Leafs Camp

The Toronto Maple Leafs have their camps underway, and the players are focused on the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. The organization, however, still has business they’re looking at and some burning questions as they take one last look at their roster before opening night.

GM Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Wednesday and hinted there were a few things cooking, as well as some holes he’d still like to fill.

Maple Leafs Still Hunting for a Top-Six Forward

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving confirmed that adding another top-six forward remains a priority. Speaking with reporters, he acknowledged the process has been challenging due to a slow trade and free-agent market. “It’s not from a lack of trying,” Treliving said. “You’re always looking to try to improve your team. League-wide, it was a slower summer. We would like to add [a top-six forward].”

Internal competition will play a key role, as Toronto has more players than roster spots, meaning some young players will need to push for jobs while others may be relocated.

Are The Leafs Looking at Dillon Dube?

Treliving also addressed speculation linking Dillon Dube to the team, dismissing it as “not a focus.” He noted that teams would have to be very confident in their rosters and locker room to bring on that kind of player. It’s not on the organization’s radar.

Interesting, Treliving’s former team, the Calgary Flames, is also steering clear. “I think Dillon probably just needs a fresh start,” GM Craig Conroy said.

Will Stolarz Get a New Contract Signed?

On the goaltending front, he confirmed talks with Anthony Stolarz are ongoing, aiming to finalize an extension before the season, with Stolarz reporting he is fully healthy. He noted, “I want to kinda get it done with as soon as possible, especially before the season starts.”

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz called his first season in Toronto “a huge success,” saying he liked taking on a bigger role and gaining some consistency. It sounds like he wants to get to the season in “full throttle” mode, without the distraction of contract talks looming over the season. “I’ve been through free agency three times now, so it’s nothing new to me. I’m gonna continue to go out there and play.”

“I’m just a laid-back guy. I kind of look at it as I’m playing in the best men’s league in the world,” he told reporters on Thursday.

What Role Will Mark Giordano Take On?

Treliving announced that former Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano will join the organization in a yet-to-be-disclosed role with their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. According to David Alter of The Hockey News, an announcement is coming in a few days, and there will be some other changes in some key executive positions.

What will Giordano’s role be and will it be exclusively with the AHL team?

Why is the Mood So Different in Toronto These Days?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun described the mood at camp as “unmistakable” compared to years vibe. There’s a sense of calm and excitement that wasn’t there under Brendan Shanahan and with Mitch Marner now gone — not that anyone is blaming either for why things were so tense. Everyone feels lighter.

LeBrun said, “To me, it’s unmistakable how light the mood was compared to the past decade.”

He added, “We’re talking no more ‘Shana-Plan.’ How do they turn the page? How do they get better? Marner—that hung over the entire room the entire year last year. A few years ago, Kyle Dubas (was) entering the final year of his deal, then Sheldon Keefe (was) a lame-duck coach. It’s always a situation where you felt people had their hair on fire on this day and the story got fed from there. Not the case today.”

It’s clear moving forward that this is a team being run and constructed by Craig Berube and Brad Treliving.