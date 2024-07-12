Oilers’ Trade Candidates to Create Cap Space

According to Frank Seravalli, the Edmonton Oilers could be forced to trade a roster player due to the team’s salary cap struggles, and he mentioned Cody Ceci as the most likely candidate. Speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Seravalli noted that he believes a Ceci trade would be a “break glass in case of an emergency” move. However, there are not many other moves the Oilers could make to alleviate their cap struggles, meaning a trade could come to fruition.

Why a Ceci Trade Is Most Likely

Ceci is one of the most polarizing defensemen not just on the Oilers but in the NHL. A borderline top-four defenseman, he has played on three teams over the past five seasons. Ceci found a home on the Oilers’ blueline in the 2021 offseason, signing a four-year, $13 million contract with a $3.25 million annual average. However, his tenure has been marked by both highs and lows.

While not known for his offense, Ceci recorded a career-high 28 points in the 2021-22 season, his first with the Oilers. Since then, his numbers have slightly declined, but he has remained a steady contributor in his role. Defensively, he has been solid in the Oilers’ bottom four but has struggled when asked to play in an elevated role.

In the 2024 playoffs, Ceci split time between Brett Kulak and Darnell Nurse, struggling in both pairings with a 34.8 and 37.3 expected goals percentage (xG%), respectively, according to MoneyPuck. However, in his brief stint alongside Philip Broberg, the pairing posted a 54.5 xG%.

Isolated from his pairings, Ceci had a 48.2 xG% in the 2024 playoffs, the second worst among the Oilers’ lineup regulars, only outperforming now-former defenseman Vincent Desharnais. Despite these struggles, Ceci has reportedly garnered serious trade interest.

New York Rangers a Fit for Ceci

The first team that would make sense to acquire Cody Ceci is the New York Rangers but with a big asterisk. This is only if the team decides to trade their captain, Jacob Trouba. If they do, there will be a need to acquire a bottom-four right-handed defenseman, and Ceci would be a good fit.

Cody Ceci, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ceci’s cap hit is manageable, and he can play north of 20 minutes per night. Since Braden Schneider is still young, there is uncertainty regarding his ability to play big minutes, so bringing in Ceci to alleviate some pressure would be a smart decision. Ceci would also be able to provide a valuable veteran presence in a pairing with 23-year-old Zac Jones, who is expected to join the Rangers’ lineup full-time this season. With no quality right-handed defenseman left in free agency, Ceci may be the Rangers’ best option to solve this issue if it presents itself.

Utah Hockey Club a Fit for Ceci

The Utah Hockey Club also makes a lot of sense as a trade partner for Ceci. They are undergoing an extensive defensive retool, evident in their acquisitions of John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev, and could seek another defenseman. With plenty of draft capital and cap space, they have the ability to complete a trade.

Related: 4 Teams That Could Acquire Edmonton Oilers’ Cody Ceci

Ceci would join Utah’s bottom four as one of the more experienced defensemen. Although his playoff performance wasn’t stellar, a lower-pressure role could help him regain his confidence. Similar to Jones, he would play a valuable role as a partner to 25-year-old Juuso Valimaki, who is aiming to rebound from his disappointing season last year.

What is Ceci’s Trade Value?

Ceci’s trade value has a wide range, depending on how you look at it. If there truly is trade interest from multiple teams, he could yield a second or third-round pick in return. However, if the Oilers do not play their cards right and are forced into a trade, they may have to pay a hefty price to offload his contract. His value will likely be around net-zero, with teams recognizing his presence as valuable but not willing to let the Oilers off scot-free.

It will be interesting to see if Ceci is a trade casualty due to the Oilers’ salary cap situation or if interim general manager Jeff Jackson fits a lineup without additional moves. While Ceci has caught a lot of heat as of late due to his struggles in the playoffs, he has provided value to the Oilers through his three seasons. If this is the end, his tenure will unfortunately be remembered for the lows rather than the highs.

Kulak and Kane on the Block?

While Ceci is the main player the Oilers could trade to solve their cap issues, Brett Kulak and Evander Kane would also make sense. Kulak is in a strange position moving forward on the Oilers’ blueline because he is solid in his role on the third pair, but he is easily replaceable. At a $2.75 million cap hit, trading him would solve more issues than created.

Since Kane is making $5.125 million annually for the next two seasons with a no-trade clause, the likelihood he gets shipped out of Edmonton is not high. However, if his injuries from last season are severe enough, the team might place him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to start the season. It is unknown how much time he would miss, if at all, but this could be a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

The Oilers’ early success in the offseason has pleased many fans, but the work is far from over. The team inevitably has to clear salaries before the season begins, and a trade is likely in the works. Whether it be by moving Ceci, Kulak, Kane, or someone else is unknown, but another move or two this offseason is bound to occur.