Oilers’ Trent Frederic Set to Play vs. Red Wings After Scary Practice Injury

Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic suffered a scary injury in practice on Dec. 10 that required several stitches. Fortunately, according to Sportsnet‘s Mark Spector, the 27-year-old will be back in the lineup vs. the Detroit Red Wings.

Skinner starts in goal for EDM, same lineup as last game.

Frederic took 14 stitches from that practice puck yesterday, but will play tonight.

“He’ll have a nice little souvenir,” joked Knoblauch. — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) December 11, 2025

Frederic took a puck to the face in practice, requiring 14 stitches. Known for his toughness, he’ll suit up against the Red Wings and “Have a nice little souvenir,” as head coach Kris Knoblauch put it.

In 30 games this season, Frederic has two goals and one assist while averaging 11:35 of ice time. Signed to an eight-year, $30.8 million contract in the offseason, the Oilers are hoping he can provide a bit more offence than he has so far.

With a 13–11–6 record, Edmonton holds the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference. A win vs. Detroit would bump them up to the seventh seed and put them five points back of first place in the Pacific Division. However, the Red Wings have won their last three games, including a 4–3 decision against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 10.