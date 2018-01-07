Fantasy Hockey Rankings – Rest of Season

We’re close to halfway through the season and it’s time to make tweaks to your fantasy hockey team to secure a playoff spot or become and buyer or seller if you’re in a keeper league. These rankings will help you make those decisions.

Please note that rankings are based on standard Yahoo categories, including goals, assists, plus-minus, penalty minutes, power-play points and shots on goal for skaters and wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts for goalies.

Fantasy Hockey Top 40 Goalie Rankings

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the clear leader of the pack. He leads the league in wins and shutouts and has a sparkling 1.92 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. John Gibson is a goalie I expect to have a great second half. His .924 SV% is excellent, and his wins and GAA should improve significantly now that forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler along with the bulk of the Anaheim defence are back from injury.

Carey Price is the most difficult to rank on the list. If you own him, the best advice I can give is to hold on and hope his talent over-rules the poor team in front of him and he delivers better numbers the rest of the way. If he keeps making saves like this one, there’s a chance.

I prefer a good backup goalie to a bad starter, which is why you will see Aaron Dell, Carter Hutton, Juuse Saros and others ahead of Antti Raanta for example.

Andrei Vasilevkiy (TB) Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) Jonathan Quick (LA) Pekka Rinne (NSH) Braden Holtby (WSH) Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) Tuukka Rask (BOS) Carey Price (MTL) Corey Crawford (CHI) Devan Dubnyk (MIN) Frederik Andersen (TOR) Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK) Martin Jones (SJ) John Gibson (ANA) Ben Bishop (DAL) Jake Allen (STL) Matt Murray (PIT) Henrik Lundqvist (NYR) Mike Smith (CGY) Cory Schneider (NJ) Aaron Dell (SJ) Carter Hutton (STL) Brian Elliott (PHI) Jaroslav Halak (NYI) Juuse Saros (NSH) Cam Talbot (EDM) Jacob Markstrom (VAN) Malcolm Subban (VGK) Ryan Miller (ANA) Cam Ward (CAR) Scott Darling (CAR) Roberto Luongo (FLA) Craig Anderson (OTT) Semyon Varlamov (COL) Jimmy Howard (DET) James Reimer (FLA) Robin Lehner (BUF) Anders Nilsson (VAN) Darcy Kuemper (LA) Antti Raanta (ARI)

Fantasy Hockey Top 60 Defence Rankings

Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson have not been nice to the plus-minus category so far this year (minus-16 and minus-20 respectively), but they both are capable of lighting up the score sheet more than any other defencemen, so they stay at the top. Burns gets the top spot because he has 4.2 shots on goal per game, second in the league behind Alexander Ovechkin.

Time on the top power play unit is key for fantasy defenceman, which is why Shayne Gostisbehere and John Klingberg find themselves high on the list.

Keep in mind that penalty minutes are a category, which adds value to Dustin Byfuglien, Darnell Nurse, and Radko Gudas.

Brent Burns (SJ) Erik Karlsson (OTT) Victor Hedman (TB) Drew Doughty (LA) P.K. Subban (NSH) Alex Pietrangelo (STL) Roman Josi (NSH) Dustin Byfuglien (WPG) John Carlson (WSH) Kris Letang (PIT) Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI) John Klingberg (DAL) Zachary Werenski (CBJ) Kevin Shattenkirk (NYR) Shea Weber (MTL) Dougie Hamilton (CGY) Jake Muzzin (LA) Keith Yandle (FLA) Torey Krug (BOS) Mikhail Sergachev (TB) Nick Leddy (NYI) Tyson Barrie (COL) Morgan Rielly (TOR) Mark Giordano (CGY) Ryan Suter (MIN) Duncan Keith (CHI) Colton Parayko (STL) Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ARI) Rasmus Ristolainen (BUF) Seth Jones (CBJ) Mattias Ekholm (NSH) Cam Fowler (ANA) Brandon Montour (ANA) Will Butcher (NJ) Ivan Provorov (PHI) Justin Faulk (CAR) Oscar Klefbom (EDM) Colin Miller (VGK) Jacob Trouba (WPG) Charlie McAvoy (BOS) Mike Green (DET) Darnell Nurse (EDM) Brent Seabrook (CHI) Matt Niskanen (WSH) Johnny Boychuk (NYI) Aaron Ekblad (FLA) Ryan McDonagh (NYR) Mathew Dumba (MIN) Erik Johnson (COL) T.J. Brodie (CGY) Josh Manson (ANA) Tyler Myers (WPG) Esa Lindell (DAL) Anton Stralman (TB) Radko Gudas (PHI) Jared Spurgeon (MIN) Justin Schultz (PIT) Ryan Ellis (NSH) Jake Gardiner (TOR) Shea Theodore (VGK)

Fantasy Hockey Top 100 Forward Rankings

Nikita Kucherov leads the league in goals and points and is the MVP through the first half of the season. He’s likely to finish the season with over 100 points (currently on pace for 117) and hits every one of Yahoo’s standard categories.

Connor McDavid had a poor first half by his standards and his ten power-play points are noticeably low. His numbers and that of Leon Draisaitl should improve the second half of the season.

A couple rookies are on this list, including the Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser at #51 and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders at #77. Clayton Keller is just off the list thanks to his rough plus-minus and Nico Hischier and Kyle Connor aren’t far away either.

Nikita Kucherov (TB) Connor McDavid (EDM) Sidney Crosby (PIT) Steven Stamkos (TB) Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) Alexander Ovechkin (WSH) Patrick Kane (CHI) Brad Marchand (BOS) Blake Wheeler (WPG) Auston Matthews (TOR) John Tavares (NYI) Evgeni Malkin (PIT) Tyler Seguin (DAL) Jamie Benn (DAL) Nathan MacKinnon (COL) Phil Kessel (PIT) Jakub Voracek (PHI) Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) Taylor Hall (NJ) Brayden Schenn (STL) Mark Schiefele (WPG) Anze Kopitar (LA) Patrick Laine (WPG) Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH) Jack Eichel (BUF) Patrice Bergeron (BOS) Claude Giroux (PHI) Evander Kane (BUF) Leon Draisaitl (EDM) David Pastrnak (BOS) Filip Forsberg (NSH) Artemi Panarin (CBJ) Vincent Trocheck (FLA) Sean Couturier (PHI) Joe Pavelski (SJ) Sean Monahan (CGY) Josh Bailey (NYI) Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) Vladislav Namestnikov (TB) Alexander Barkov (FLA) Alexander Radulov (DAL) Nicklas Backstrom (WSH) Mikael Granlund (MIN) Jonathan Toews (CHI) Mikko Rantanen (COL) Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) Jaden Schwartz (STL) Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) Wayne Simmonds (PHI) Ryan Getzlaf (ANA) Brock Boeser (VAN) Max Pacioretty (MTL) Patric Hornqvist (PIT) Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) Jeff Skinner (CAR) James Van Riemsdyk (TOR) Sebastian Aho (CAR) Eric Staal (MIN) Mats Zuccarello (NYR) William Karlsson (VGK) Milan Lucic (EDM) Brayden Point (TB) Jason Zucker (MIN) Rickard Rakell (ANA) Anders Lee (NYI) Mark Stone (OTT) Dustin Brown (LA) Tyler Toffoli (LA) Tom Wilson (WSH) Mitch Marner (TOR) William Nylander (TOR) Josh Anderson (CBJ) David Perron (VGK) Dylan Larkin (DET) Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) Kyle Palmieri (NJ) Mathew Barzal (NYI) James Neal (VGK) Logan Couture (SJ) Mike Hoffman (OTT) Gabriel Landeskog (COL) Chris Kreider (NYR) Anthony Mantha (DET) Ryan Johansen (NSH) Reilly Smith (VGK) Kyle Turris (NSH) Teuvo Teravainen (CAR) Brendan Gallagher (MTL) Ryan Kesler (ANA) Ondrej Palat (TB) Patrick Maroon (EDM) Jake Guentzel (PIT) Pavel Buchnevich (NYR) T.J. Oshie (WSH) Kevin Fiala (NSH) Nazem Kadri (TOR) J.T. Miller (NYR) Nino Niederreiter (MIN) Jordan Eberle (NYI) Craig Smith (NSH)

Fantasy Hockey Resources

The Hockey Writers posts fantasy hockey articles that can help you manage your team.

Keeping an eye on starting goalies and line combinations is key and Daily Faceoff and LeftWingLock are great sources for that information.

FantasyPros creates aggregate rankings from a number of different experts.