Fedotov and Rosen Among 8 On Waivers, Ingram Clears

On the second day of waivers being open, teams are continuing to make cuts from their training camp rosters.

On waivers today in the NHL. Everyone from yesterday cleared. pic.twitter.com/uzrpqOb4Z6 — James Mirtle (@mirtle) September 26, 2025

On Sept. 26, 2025, eight players were placed on waivers. While at this point of training camp, most teams are hoping players don’t get claimed, and they can report to the American Hockey League, waivers are a requirement at this point for those who are not waiver-exempt.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed newly-acquired goaltender Ivan Fedotov on waivers, while the New York Islanders did the same with Liam Foudy, Julien Gauthier, Cole McWard, and Gavin Mitchell. The Utah Hockey Club waived Kevin Connaughton, and the Washington Capitals waived Calle Rosen and Spencer Smallman.

After being placed on waivers on Sept. 25, all of Wyatt Bongiovanni, Xavier Bourgault, Cameron Crotty, Garrett Pilon, Hunter Shepard, Oskar Eklind, and most notably, Connor Ingram.

The Mammoth placed Ingram on waivers with the hopes of finding him a new team. General manager Bill Armstrong confirmed at the start of training camp that Ingram will not attend camp, and the plan was going to be to place him on waivers with the hopes they can find him a fresh start.

Teams must have their roster finalized and submitted before 5 p.m. ET on Oct 7. This gives teams plenty of time to make cuts, and the waiver wire will be especially busy over the coming weeks.