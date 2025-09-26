Oilers 50/50 Raffle Has Reportedly Paid More Than $81 Million to Private Group Owned by OEG

In a recent bombshell article published by Brett McKay from the Investigative Journalism Foundation (IJF), it was revealed that, according to audited documents obtained by the IJF, the Edmonton Oilers‘ 50/50 raffle has paid more than $81 million to a private company owned by the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG).

When you buy an Edmonton Oilers 50/50 ticket, how much money ends up with charity? Check out our investigation to find the answer.https://t.co/TQCjCRfvej #abpoli #hockey — Investigative Journalism Foundation (@IJFMedia) September 26, 2025

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), McKay explained that the documents revealed that payments over $81 million were made to a company called “Win50” between 2021 and 2024 for what it calls “license and rights fees.”

McKay explained that the Oilers Foundation informed them that Win50 pays all expenses to run the raffle, and the expenses are “a cost of doing business.”

McKay had also explained in the article that just under 20% of ticket sales were available to go to a charitable cause.

McKay ended the video by saying that there was no explanation given on how much of a profit Win50 makes by providing that service, and that the Oilers Foundation claims it invests heavily into charitable works in Alberta and complies with all government regulations.

As of the time of this article, no other information is available.

