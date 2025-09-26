Flames Bubble Players: Who Will Be on the Opening Night Roster?

The Calgary Flames didn’t make much noise in free agency this summer, signalling that they were comfortable going into 2025-26 with a very similar roster to what they had a season ago. That said, while there weren’t many free-agent signings brought in to earn roster spots, there are several players battling for an opening-night spot with the Flames.

While it remains to be seen what type of season the Flames are in store for, the fact that there are so many players duking it out for roster spots shows the impressive young talent this team has in its system. Here’s a look at the battles going on throughout camp, and who is likely to earn a spot.

Forwards

Justin Kirkland

The first player we’ll start out with is one who quickly became a fan favourite last season in Justin Kirkland. The 29-year-old was a very fun story in 2024-25, as he appeared to be carving out a full-time NHL role for the first time in his playing career. An ACL tear suffered in November wound up limiting him to just 21 games.

Justin Kirkland, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kirkland is far from a flashy player, but didn’t look out of place in a fourth-line role last season. The issue, however, is that at his age, there isn’t a ton of upside in his game moving forward. His best chance to crack the roster comes down to whether the Flames think some of their younger talent is better suited to start the season off in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Verdict: Doesn’t crack the roster

Adam Klapka

The Flames signed Adam Klapka to a two-year extension after last season. The deal carries a cap hit of $1.25 million, suggesting that the organization expects him to make the transition to being a regular NHL player this season and beyond.

The issue, however, is that Klapka has been quite inconsistent in limited NHL action to date. He did end last season playing his best hockey yet, however, which may be enough. That said, if he does crack the roster, he’s going to need to find a way to become an impactful player on a nightly basis to ensure he sticks around for the entirety of the season.

Verdict: Cracks the roster

Rory Kerins

Rory Kerins has picked up a passionate fan base in Calgary, and for good reason. He is a sixth-round draft pick, and spent his first professional season in the ECHL. He was able to work his way up to the AHL the following season, before exploding for 33 goals and 61 points, both of which led the Calgary Wranglers, in 2024-25.

Rory Kerins, Calgary Wranglers (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Kerins was also able to suit up for five games with the Flames last season, where he logged four assists. It’s clear that the 23-year-old can produce offence, though concerns over his speed, defensive play, and conditioning have held him back. It’s difficult to tell as of now whether he has an NHL future, or is simply just a very good AHLer.

Verdict: Doesn’t crack the roster

Sam Morton

Though he was somewhat of an afterthought in fans minds entering training camp, Sam Morton is having a very good training camp. It has caught the attention of many, and has suddenly put him in serious contention to crack the Flames roster should he keep it rolling.

Morton isn’t a player who will ever post big numbers at the NHL level, but is defensively responsible, and, perhaps best of all, is a centre. The Flames struggled immensely in the faceoff dot a season ago, which could result in them giving the 26-year-old a look to begin the campaign.

Verdict: Cracks the roster

Sam Honzek

Heading into training camp a year ago with little to no expectations of making the team, Sam Honzek was able to put forth a fantastic effort which resulted in him being on the opening-night roster. His time with the big club wound up lasting just five games due to injury, but has helped him re-establish himself as one of the top prospects in the organization.

Honzek’s camp to date hasn’t been as special as it was a year ago, though he’s likely to get a longer look. That said, his AHL stats from last season weren’t anything to write home about, which may result in the Flames sending him back down to continue working on his overall game.

Verdict: Doesn’t crack the roster

Defencemen

Zayne Parekh

Zayne Parekh hasn’t been shy about his desire to crack the Flames roster this season. The 19-year-old, who was selected ninth overall in the 2024 draft, is coming off of his second-straight 33-goal campaign in the Ontario Hockey League. This past season saw him put up an astounding 107 points.

Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

With Parekh unable to play in the AHL due to the NHL-CHL agreement, it seems as though a spot with the Flames is there for the taking. His offensive abilities are undeniable, and though there’s going to be some bumps in the road defensively, he’s better suited to play in the NHL this season rather than back in the OHL.

Verdict: Cracks the roster

Daniil Miromanov

The Flames took a swing on Daniil Miromanov when they acquired him as part of the package in the Noah Hanifin trade, and it’s proof that not all swings are home runs. The 28-year-old didn’t bring much of anything to the Flames in the 44 games he suited up for in 2024-25.

Miromanov isn’t physical, doesn’t defend particularly well, and didn’t put up much of any offence last season with just nine points. At the age of 28, there isn’t a ton of reason to believe he still has untapped potential, meaning he may be on the outside looking in unless he’s able to put together some excellent play for the remainder of training camp.

Verdict: Doesn’t crack the roster

Jake Bean

Another defenceman from last season’s roster who isn’t a guarantee to crack it this time around is Jake Bean. The 27-year-old didn’t fare as badly as Miromanov in 2024-25, but was still a healthy scratch on regular occasion, suiting up for just 64 games.

Bean, at best, should be viewed as a sixth or seventh defenceman for the Flames. He’s a player you can count on to play third-pairing minutes if needed, but he’s far from a gamebreaker. That said, the Flames are familiar with his game, which could be enough to help him avoid waivers out of the gate.

Verdict: Cracks the roster

Ilya Solovyov

Another name to keep an eye on is Ilya Solovyov, a player who has seemingly been close to NHL ready for the past few seasons. The 25-year-old Russian blueliner plays a simple game, though his foot speed, or lack thereof, has been what’s kept him from being a regular NHLer so far in his career.

Based on limited preseason play so far, it looks as though foot speed is still an issue for Solovyov. At his age, time is working against him to be part of this Flames team moving forward, meaning he’s going to have to show something else as to why he should be a part of the opening-night roster.

Verdict: Doesn’t crack the roster

Goalies

Devin Cooley

Another interesting battle will be between the pipes. Dustin Wolf is locked in as the Flames’ number-one goaltender, but who will back him up remains to be seen. With Dan Vladar out of the fold, Devin Cooley has an opportunity to earn an opening-night roster spot for the first time in his career.

Devin Cooley, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Through the first half of the 2024-25 season, there wasn’t a goalie in the AHL better than Cooley. That changed significantly over the second half of the season, however, to the point he ended up with a mediocre 2.94 goals against average (GAA) paired with a .905 save percentage (SV%). Those struggles over the second half of the 2024-25 campaign could end up working against him.

Verdict: Doesn’t crack the roster

Ivan Prosvetov

One of the few free-agent signings the Flames made this offseason was Ivan Prosvetov, who they inked to a one-year, $950,000 deal. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2024-25 season which saw him put up a stellar 2.32 GAA along with a .920 SV% in 38 appearances with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

As good as Prosvetov’s KHL numbers were, however, is short stint of NHL action has been uninspiring. In a combined 24 NHL games split between the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, he posted a 3.70 GAA along with a .881 SV%. That said, his 2024-25 season was a massive step in the right direction, and he’s also two years younger than Cooley, which in itself could give him the upper hand.

Verdict: Cracks the roster

Exciting Training Camp Battles Ahead

This shows why this training camp and exhibition season are worth tuning into for Flames fans. Despite the lack of free-agent signings, there are still plenty of battles to be sorted out, several of which may come right down to the wire. Who comes out on top could very well be sorted out by who performs the best over the course of the Flames’ four remaining preseason games.