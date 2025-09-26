Montreal Needs to Get an Outdoor Game in the Near Future

It’s no secret that Montreal is overdue for another outdoor game. The Montreal Canadiens have played in several ‚ Edmonton’s 2003 Heritage Classic, Calgary’s 2011 Heritage Classic and Ottawa’s 2017 outdoor game, but the city itself hasn’t hosted one. For a market that lives and breathes hockey, that absence has always felt strange.

The NHL has consistently rewarded markets that combine passion with spectacle, and Montreal fits the bill. Beyond hockey, it’s a city that knows how to host world-class events, from Formula 1 to international festivals, and staging the league’s premier showcase outdoors here would feel like a natural extension of that tradition.

The Hairpin

What makes the rumour so intriguing is the venue itself. The Hairpin at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, known as one of Formula 1’s most dramatic corners, offers a breathtaking backdrop unlike anything the NHL has attempted. Instead of a football stadium like we usually see, fans would be treated to an open-air layout, with the rink set at the heart of a track that has hosted legendary race car drivers from Gilles Villeneuve to Lewis Hamilton.

Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield celebrates with his teammates (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

A hockey rink in the middle of a Formula 1 landmark? That’s the kind of bold vision that would make headlines well beyond the sport.

Potential Opponents

Of course, the matchup is just as important as the venue. For Montreal, a few opponents stand out:

The most obvious choice, the Canadiens versus the Toronto Maple Leafs outdoors in Montreal, would draw enormous crowds and national TV numbers. It would echo the fierce rivalry that has defined hockey in Canada for over a century.

Another Original Six rival like the Boston Bruins that would travel well and add to the spectacle. A Boston–Montreal game at such a dramatic venue would feel like a playoff series transplanted outdoors.

A provincial battle might not have the national cachet of Toronto or Boston, but it could offer a fresh angle, especially if the NHL wants to spotlight younger Canadian franchises. The Ottawa Senators and the Canadiens also follow similar pathways.

Why the Timing Feels Right

There’s also a sense that the timing finally makes sense. The Canadiens are emerging from their rebuild with a new core: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, and youngsters like Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson. By the time a Winter Classic could be staged at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal’s roster will likely be competitive and full of star power.

This event would not happen this season. With the 2026 Winter Olympics taking place and the planning needed to make it work, it seems impossible to see in 2026. The event could potentially happen in a near future.

Why It Would Work

Ultimately, the idea of hosting a Winter Classic at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve captures the essence of what these games are meant to be: unforgettable. Hockey’s roots are outdoors, but its future depends on creative showcases that engage fans worldwide. Combining the NHL with Formula 1’s iconic Canadian stage would do just that.

For the Canadiens, it would be a chance to put their young roster in the spotlight. For the NHL, it would be an opportunity to expand the Winter Classic brand beyond traditional stadiums. And for Montrealers, it would be another reminder that their city remains one of the world’s great sporting capitals.

The idea of a Winter Classic at the Hairpin may still be in the rumour stage, but it’s the kind of rumour that feels too good to ignore. A rink framed by Montreal’s skyline, surrounded by temporary grandstands at one of the most famous corners in Formula 1, it would be a spectacle unlike any other.

The Canadiens have waited long enough to bring outdoor hockey home. If the NHL wants to make history while honouring tradition, the Hairpin at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is the perfect place to do it.