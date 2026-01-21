Flames Have One Potential Trade Piece No One is Talking About

The Calgary Flames have gotten to work when it comes to selling ahead of the March 6 trade deadline. Such was always expected to be the case with this team heading into the season, and their play through the first half made that decision all the easier for general manager (GM) Craig Conroy.

The Flames made their first trade of the season on Sunday, shipping Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. In exchange, they received defenceman Zach Whitecloud, a 2027 first-round pick, a conditional second-round pick in 2028, and prospect Abram Wiebe. And, while Andersson was always expected to be moved, he may not be the only one traded by Conroy ahead of the deadline.

Both Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman continue to be discussed. Kadri, 35, is under contract through the 2028-29 season and carries a $7 million cap hit. Several contenders around the NHL would love to add him, though doing so with his contract could be difficult.

As for Coleman, he has one additional season remaining on a deal that carries a more manageable 4.9 million cap hit. Though currently on injured reserve, the 34-year-old veteran has had himself a solid season with 13 goals through 44 games. Much like Kadri, there are several teams that would love to add him in hopes of a lengthy playoff run.

Aside from those two, however, things have been pretty quiet regarding all other Flames. There had been some brief chatter about the potential of trading Devin Cooley, but that was thrown out the window after he agreed to a two-year extension in late December. Though no others have garnered much conversation, however, there is one name in particular Flames fans should keep an eye on.

Ryan Lomberg Could Draw Interest

From a quick glance at the stats sheet, you wouldn’t think Ryan Lomberg is the type of player that would draw any sort of interest heading into the trade deadline. The 31-year-old has only three goals and seven points this season, and has managed just 70 points in 382 career NHL games.

The first reason the Flames may consider moving Lomberg is the fact that he’s a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). With several young forwards in the pipeline, the Flames would likely walk away from him in the summer should he stick around past the trade deadline. Of course, the fact that he is a pending UFA isn’t enough in itself to garner trade interest. He does, however, bring far more than what you see in terms of offence.

Despite being undersized at just 5-foot-9, 184 pounds, Lomberg is one of the toughest pound-for-pound players in the league. He is willing to fight anybody at any given time, whether it’s to give his team momentum or stick up for one of his teammates.

As is the case with most players willing to drop the gloves on a regular basis, Lomberg is absolutely beloved in the Flames dressing room. There is always plenty of focus on all teams in the NHL to have good locker room guys, and Lomberg is definitely a player who helps in that regard.

What Lomberg also brings is Stanley Cup winning pedigree. He was a member of the Florida Panthers during their first Cup win in 2024 before inking a two-year deal with the Flames in free agency. Though Lomberg only suited up for eight games during that run, he was undoubtedly able to take away plenty from the likes of Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, and several more.

Return for Lomberg Would Be Minimal

The one thing Flames fans will have to come with grips is that if Lomberg is traded, the return will be a small one. While he does a good job of carving out energy on the fourth line, he is a depth forward option on Stanley Cup contenders, and would likely be in and out of the lineup on any potential playoff run he may go on. Parting ways with a fan favourite for such a low return may not be easy for all to stomach, but picking up any and all future assets is exactly what Conroy needs to do as he looks to slowly steer this organization in the right direction.