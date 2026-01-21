Penguins Closely Monitoring Jason Robertson as Trade Speculation Grows

The Pittsburgh Penguins were not supposed to be here at this point in the season. Through the first half of 2025–26, the Penguins sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 23-14-11 record, firmly in the playoff picture and very much alive in a division many expected to leave them behind. For a roster built around aging stars and looming transition questions, Pittsburgh’s position in the standings has quietly reshaped the organization’s outlook.

Instead of preparing to sell, general manager Kyle Dubas appears to be operating in two timelines at once — staying competitive in the present while remaining opportunistic about the future. That balancing act may have placed the Penguins squarely in the mix for one of the most coveted names on the market ahead of the trade deadline: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson.

According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Penguins “absolutely love” Robertson, a sentiment that speaks volumes about how Pittsburgh views its next phase. At 26 years old, Robertson fits the profile the organization lacks — a young, elite, top-six winger capable of anchoring an offense beyond the Sidney Crosby–Evgeni Malkin era.

Why Robertson Fits Penguins’ Long-Term Vision

Robertson has continued to establish himself as one of the NHL’s most productive wingers. Through 50 games this season, he has 29 goals and 58 points, maintaining his status as a high-end offensive driver for the Stars. His ability to score in bunches, create off the rush, and thrive in high-leverage situations would immediately elevate Pittsburgh’s top six.

More importantly, Robertson represents something the Penguins have struggled to acquire organically: a true young cornerstone forward in his prime years.

While Crosby remains elite and Malkin has shown that he still has plenty left in the tank, Pittsburgh’s prospect pipeline has not produced a comparable offensive successor. That reality has forced Dubas to explore external solutions — and Robertson’s name checks every box.

Yohe noted in his latest column that Pittsburgh could “spend whatever it takes” to acquire a player of Robertson’s caliber without fundamentally disrupting its long-term reset. That assessment aligns with Dubas’ history of aggressive but calculated roster management, particularly when elite talent becomes available.

Stars’ Cap Crunch Creates Uncertainty

From Dallas’ perspective, the situation is far from straightforward. Robertson is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) with arbitration rights this summer, a key detail that will complicate negotiations. The Stars already carry several high-end contracts, including long-term commitments to Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, and others, making future cap flexibility a growing concern.

While the Stars would undoubtedly prefer to keep Robertson long term, the financial realities of their roster have sparked league-wide speculation about whether they can make the numbers work. If they determine that retaining Robertson at market value is unrealistic, the trade market could become very active very quickly. If Robertson becomes available, he will not lack suitors.

Why a Trade, Not an Offer Sheet, Makes Sense for Penguins

While Robertson’s RFA status naturally raises the question of offer sheets, Yohe poured cold water on that scenario. The compensation required to sign Robertson outright would be substantial, likely involving multiple first-round picks — a cost Dubas may view as excessive given the Penguins’ need to replenish their prospect pool.

Instead, a trade would offer more flexibility. Pittsburgh could tailor a package built around futures, cap-controlled players, or a mix of both, potentially aligning with Dallas’ needs while maintaining greater control over its own assets.

If the Stars decide there is no viable path to a long-term extension, it would be surprising if Dubas did not at least engage in serious trade discussions. The Penguins have shown a willingness to move picks and prospects when the return justifies the price, and Robertson clearly qualifies as a franchise-level target.

Penguins Must Be Patient

Any move involving Robertson is unlikely to happen during the regular season. Yohe reported that if Dallas explores a trade, it would likely occur closer to the NHL Draft, when teams have greater clarity on cap projections and long-term planning.

That timeline aligns with Pittsburgh’s position as well. The Penguins can continue evaluating their playoff viability while quietly positioning themselves for a major offseason swing. Should they make a deep run, Dubas could justify pushing further into “win-now” territory. If they fall short, a Robertson acquisition would accelerate a retool without requiring a full teardown. Either way, the interest itself signals a philosophical shift.

Malkin’s Willingness to Extend Adds Stability

Adding another layer to Pittsburgh’s evolving picture is Malkin’s reported openness to a one-year extension at a reduced cap hit. The 39-year-old has 35 points through 33 games this season and remains a key contributor, particularly in sheltered offensive situations.

If Malkin is willing to return below his current $6.1 million cap hit, it would provide Dubas with additional flexibility — flexibility that could prove crucial if Pittsburgh seriously pursues a player like Robertson. Keeping Malkin in the fold also buys the organization time. It allows the Penguins to remain competitive while gradually integrating younger core pieces, rather than forcing an abrupt transition.

What This Means for the Penguins’ Direction

The Penguins’ interest in Robertson does not signal a reckless push for one last run. Instead, it reflects a front office attempting to bridge eras — preserving competitiveness while actively searching for the next foundational star.

Dubas has made it clear through his actions that Pittsburgh will not passively wait for decline. If an opportunity arises to acquire a 26-year-old elite scorer without compromising the organization’s future, the Penguins will be ready to strike.

Whether Robertson ultimately becomes that piece remains uncertain. But the fact that Pittsburgh is even in this conversation underscores how dramatically their outlook has changed — and how aggressively Dubas is shaping what comes next.