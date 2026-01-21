Canadiens’ Kirby Dach Needs to Take Advantage of His Current Opportunity

The Montreal Canadiens have spent most of the season navigating through a difficult injury situation, and Kirby Dach has been right at the center of it. After missing significant time due to a foot fracture, Dach is finally back in the lineup, rejoining a team that has learned to survive without him. Now healthy, the timing of his return could not be more important, not only for the Canadiens, but for Dach himself.

Injuries

Montreal has been hit hard by injuries all season. Dach missed 34 games with a fractured foot, forcing the Canadiens to reshuffle their forward group for months. and Patrik Laine remain sidelined, removing two offensive weapons from the lineup, while Alexandre Texier is now listed as day-to-day. Despite those setbacks, the Canadiens have managed to stay competitive, leaning on their depth and the continued growth of their young core.

Montreal Canadiens Kirby Dach (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

That context matters for Dach. His absence created opportunities for others, and his return doesn’t automatically guarantee him a premium role, especially in a lineup that has begun to settle into a rhythm.

Opportunity

One of the clearest signs of that stability is Montreal’s second line. Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, and Juraj Slafkovský have formed an effective and increasingly dangerous trio. They are playing fast, controlling possession, and producing offensively, giving the Canadiens a reliable unit they don’t want to disrupt.

With that line established and both Newhook and Laine still unavailable, the door has opened elsewhere in the lineup, and it has opened wide. That door leads directly to the first line.

Dach now finds himself skating alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, a prime offensive assignment and a clear vote of confidence from the coaching staff. Opportunities like this don’t come often, especially for a player coming off a long injury layoff. For Dach, this is about more than just easing back into the lineup; it’s about proving he can be a long-term fit in one of the Canadiens’ most important roles.

Playing with Suzuki and Caufield demands a specific skill set. The centre drives play, Caufield finishes, and the third forward needs to complement both, winning battles, making smart reads, and creating space. Dach’s size, puck protection, and playmaking ability give him the tools to succeed in that role. The question now is whether he can put it all together consistently and quickly enough.

Pressure

This opportunity carries weight because, so far this season, no one has truly locked down that spot on the first line. Texier earned a look and held his own, providing speed and creativity, but he didn’t cement himself as the permanent answer. Zachary Bolduc also had a chance, showing flashes but ultimately failing to separate himself from the pack. In other words, the position is still up for grabs.

That reality adds pressure to Dach’s situation. He is being given a stretch of games to show he belongs. With Newhook expected to return sometime in February, competition for top-six minutes is about to intensify. Newhook had a strong start to the season, producing 12 points in 17 games before getting injured, and the Canadiens will want to see him in offensive situations once he’s healthy. If Dach doesn’t seize this moment, the opportunity could disappear just as quickly as it appeared.

The trade deadline looming in the distance only amplifies that urgency. Montreal’s management is evaluating who fits into the long-term picture and who may be better suited elsewhere. Dach isn’t playing to avoid a trade, but every game matters when roster decisions are approaching. Establishing chemistry with Suzuki and Caufield now could go a long way toward solidifying his place in the lineup moving forward.

For Dach, this stretch isn’t about perfection. It’s about impact. Winning puck battles, making plays under pressure, and showing he can keep up with the pace and expectations of a first-line role. The Canadiens don’t need him to carry the offence, but they do need him to elevate the players around him.

After months on the sidelines, Dach finally has his chance again. With injuries creating space and competition heating up, the message is clear: the opportunity is there, now it’s up to him to take it.