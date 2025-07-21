Flames Need to Trade Mikael Backlund This Season

Mikael Backlund wasn’t bad enough to the point of sitting as a healthy scratch last season, but he wasn’t as far off as you may think. Though things with Backlund never reached the point of even fans or media discussing the possibility of taking him out of the lineup, it was clear that the 36-year-old had lost a step when comparing him to his prime.

Backlund has been a great soldier for the Calgary Flames, as he’s spent his entire 1,066-game career in Calgary. During that time, he’s done whatever has been asked of him, which at times has meant sacrificing offence to play more of a shutdown role.

Throughout his time in Calgary, Backlund has also been great in the community, and is a player that the fan base absolutely loves. The same can be said of his teammates, proven by the fact that he’s set to enter his third season as team captain, after having previously worn an ‘A’ on his jersey for a number of years.

Backlund Deserves a Chance to Win

This coming season is an interesting one for Backlund, as he’s entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed ahead of the 2023-24 season. The two sides have been able to work on an extension since July 1, though there have seemingly been no talks about doing so.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While there is no rush for the two parties to get an extension done if that’s what they wish, the ideal situation would be moving the Swedish centreman at or ahead of the trade deadline. It would be a great sign of respect for a player who has done everything the organization could have asked of him.

Backlund hasn’t had the opportunity to play for a contender in his career, as the Flames have never advanced past the second round during his tenure. It’s quite unfortunate, as his style of game during his prime years is one that could have really paid dividends for a Stanley Cup contender.

Though Backlund does seem to have lost a step, he would still be a solid bottom-six add for a team looking to win it all, and there would be many teams interested in acquiring him. While he does have a 15-team no-trade clause in his contract, you have to imagine he would be willing to go to any team he views as a contender, as it’s evident the Flames won’t be that for however much time remains in his career.

Flames Escape Awkward Situation

While trading Backlund would be a reward for him in terms of going and competing for a Stanley Cup, it would also help the Flames avoid a potentially awkward situation. To this point, Backlund has given no indication that he plans to retire after the 2025-26 season. If the Flames were to hold onto him for the entirety of the season, things could get a little tense.

As good as Backlund has been for the Flames, there is no good reason they would sign him to an extension. He would be 37 years old heading into the 2026-27 campaign, and it’s already become clear he’s not the player he once was. Bringing him back to a rebuilding team would only block young prospects’ paths to the NHL, which would do no favours for the organization.

The only reason the Flames would bring Backlund back is to reward a player who has done so much for the organization. While it would be a feel-good story, the Flames are in a winning business. If they hope to become a contender in the future, they are going to have to make difficult decisions, such as moving on from Backlund.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Of course, a trade at or ahead of the deadline would negate any potential negative feelings, which is why it is the ideal situation. If they were to hold onto him through the deadline, they would need to walk away from him in the offseason, which is a situation nobody wants to see for a player who has given it his all throughout his entire NHL career. That is why both Flames fans and Backlund fans should hope to see a trade transpire this coming season.