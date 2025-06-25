Flames News & Rumors: Andersson, Vladar, Kirkland & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, defenceman Rasmus Andersson is reportedly ready to move on from the organization via trade. Meanwhile, Dan Vladar’s future with the organization remains murky. In other news, both Justin Kirkland and Dryden Hunt were able to sign extensions. Last, but not least, Brett Sutter has been officially named as the head coach of the Calgary Wranglers.

Andersson Ready for a Change

It’s appeared for some time that Andersson’s time with the Flames was coming to an end, and a new report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed just that, as it appears the 28-year-old is looking for a fresh start with a different organization.

Related: Flames Made Mistake Re-Signing Justin Kirkland

“The feeling across the league is the talented defenceman is ready for something new,” Friedman said in his latest 32 Thoughts column. “I believe the Flames are willing, but only when they get what they want. There’s significant interest, which helps.”

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Andersson has one year remaining on his contract that carries a cap hit of $4.55 million. Of course, any team acquiring him would want reassurance that he would be open to signing an extension, which in and of itself would help the Flames add even more in return. Fans should be expecting a significant prospect or numerous draft picks to be the return if and when the right-shot defenceman is shipped out of town.

Vladar’s Future Remains Uncertain

With less than one week to go before free agency, it seems as though Vladar’s time with the Flames may be coming to an end. The organization did attempt to work out an extension with the 27-year-old netminder, though it appears he has his mind set on testing free agency to see what other opportunities may be available.

Testing free agency, however, may not necessarily put an end to Vladar’s time in Calgary. Should general manager (GM) Craig Conroy remain patient, the 6-foot-5 goalie may wind up realizing no better options are available. If that were to happen, there is still a shot he could be back with the Flames backing up Dustin Wolf, though, as of right now, it doesn’t seem overly promising.

Kirkland & Hunt Sign Extensions

The Flames have a member of their fourth line back in the fold for the 2024-25 season, as they announced that they have signed Kirkland to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $900,000. The 28-year-old suited up for 21 games with the Flames before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. During those 21 games, he scored two goals and eight points.

The Flames also shored up their forward depth days ago, re-signing Hunt to a two-year extension. It is a two-way deal which will see him earn $825,000 at the NHL level. The 29-year-old registered three assists in five games with the Flames this season, while racking up 16 goals and 49 points in 49 outings with the Wranglers.

Sutter Named Wranglers Head Coach

Earlier this offseason, it was announced that Trent Cull would be on the Flames’ bench as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 campaign. That meant the Wranglers needed to find a new head coach for the upcoming season, and this past week, they announced that Brett Sutter had landed the job.

“I am excited about the upcoming season and taking the next step in my coaching career,” said Sutter. “This is an organization that I am very familiar with having history as both a player and coach. Having spent a lot of time at this level, I understand the role in developing players and have firsthand knowledge of what a great group we have here to work with. I can’t wait to get started.”

Related: Flames News & Rumors: Wolf, Andersson, Pospisil & More

Sutter is very familiar with the organization, having played the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with the Wranglers. He retired following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign and spent this past season on the Wranglers’ bench as an assistant.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The biggest thing for Flames fans to monitor right away is the NHL Draft, which is scheduled to take place this weekend. The Flames will have two first-round selections and seven overall throughout the entirety of the weekend. They could also wind up making a move, as, like mentioned, there is a lot of buzz surrounding Andersson.