Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Mangiapane, Kylington & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving and newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau finally came to terms on the richest contract in franchise history. Meanwhile, Treliving was also able to re-sign three of his team’s restricted free agents (RFAs): Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Martin Pospisil. Last but not least, the Flames released their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates new name and logo.

Flames Sign Huberdeau to Massive Deal

The Flames announced on Thursday that they have signed Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million deal beginning in the 2023-24 season that will carry a cap hit of $10.5 million. The 29-year-old forward was acquired with Mackenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in a trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head to the Florida Panthers.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau said. “I’m excited for this new chapter, and I am committed to this team. I’ll give everything I have, on and off the ice, and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans.”

While some have voiced concern that his contract doesn’t start until he’s 30 years old, the Flames simply could not afford to risk losing him to free agency next year, similar to what happened with Johnny Gaudreau less than a month ago. The final few seasons of the deal may end up being ugly, but the fact of the matter is that Huberdeau is an elite player and will allow the Flames to remain competitive moving forward.

Treliving Re-Signs Mangiapane, Kylington & Pospisil

Before the massive news of the Huberdeau extension, Treliving also worked out some deals with his three RFAs in Mangiapane, Kylington, and Pospisil. The first was the one-year deal given to Pospisil. The 22-year-old had a fine season in the AHL in 2021-22, registering seven goals and 25 points in 47 games. Despite that, however, he still has plenty of room to develop before he becomes a regular at the NHL level.

The second deal to be completed was Kylington’s. The 25-year-old rearguard was given a two-year, $5 million extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million. It is a well-deserved contract as he came into training camp as an afterthought last season but went on to crack the roster and have a career season. In 73 outings, he recorded nine goals and 31 points.

The final deal, and by far the largest of the three, was the one given to Mangiapane. While the Flames weren’t able to sign him to the long-term deal many had hoped for, the two parties came to terms on a three-year, $17.4 million deal with an AAV of $5.8 million. This is a very fair contract, as the 26-year-old recorded 35 goals and 55 points in 82 games last season, all while maintaining his very solid defensive play.

Flames Announce New Name for AHL Affiliate

On Tuesday, the Flames announced that their AHL affiliate, previously the Stockton Heat, will be relocated to Calgary beginning this upcoming season and will be named the Calgary Wranglers. According to the Flames website, this will mark the second professional hockey team under that name; the former Calgary Wranglers played in the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League (WCHL) from 1977-1987.

While it was common knowledge by the time of the announcement that the Flames would be moving their AHL affiliate to Calgary, many questioned where they would play, and it has now been confirmed that they will be at the Saddledome as well. Merchandise is expected to be available for purchase soon.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

With Huberdeau, Mangiapane, and Kylington all with new deals in place, the focus turns to Weegar. The 28-year-old is entering the final season of his three-year deal that carries a cap hit of $3.25 million. He has a chance to be a big point-producer on the back end for the Flames, meaning they will want to get him inked to a new deal in the near future. We will have to see if they can work it out this offseason.