Flames News & Rumors: Zary, Andersson, Lowry

In this week’s addition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, it sounds as though progress is being made in regards to contract extension talks with forward Connor Zary. Meanwhile, all signs still suggest Rasmus Andersson will be traded, though when that deal comes remains in question. Last, but certainly not least, Dave Lowry was hired by the Flames as an assistant coach on Tuesday morning.

Progress Being Made on Zary

One of the biggest storylines for the Flames this offseason has been the fact that Connor Zary remains without a contract in place for the 2025-26 season and beyond. While this wasn’t an immediate concern over the summer months, it is starting to get a bit worrisome given that training camp is set to begin later this month. The good news, however, is that there finally seems to be some progress between the two sides.

As reported by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period on Tuesday morning, the Flames and Zary are getting closer to a contract extension. Though Pagnotta notes there is still more work to be done before pen is put to paper, it sounds as though the contract will have a three-year term once the money aspect is agreed upon.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zary, 23, is coming off of a season in which he scored 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games. Two separate knee injuries kept him sidelined for plenty of the 2024-25 campaign. Had he been able to play close to a full 82-game season, general manager Craig Conroy may be more willing to give Zary the long-term deal he desires, though a three-year term would give Zary a great opportunity to cash in on a much bigger contract when he’s next eligible.

Andersson Remains on Trade Block

As has been the case all offseason, Rasmus Andersson continues to remain on the trade block. The 28-year-old is set to enter the final season of a six-year deal he signed with the Flames back in 2020, and is looking to cash in on what will likely be the biggest payday of his career. With the Flames still a ways away from contention, the expectation is that he will be traded rather than signed to an extension.

Related: Flames’ Playoff Fate Could Be Decided Before November

Despite a tough 2024-25 season, Andersson still holds plenty of value as an everyday top-four defenceman. The fact that he is a right-handed shot helps add even more value, as every team in the NHL is constantly looking to add right-shot defencemen to their roster.

While a trade destination remains to be seen, Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently took a look at potential fits and listed the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Dallas Stars as teams to keep an eye on.

Lowry Hired as an Assistant Coach

The Flames announced a surprise coaching hire on Tuesday, as it has been confirmed that Dave Lowry will be behind the bench as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season. Lowry is familiar to the Flames organization and fan base, having served as an assistant coach with them from 2009 to 2012. He also spent 193 of his 1,084-game career as a member of the Flames from 2000 to 2004. He also served as their captain from 2000 to 2002.

Dave Lowry, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lowry has had several stints as an assistant coach at the NHL level, most recently with the Seattle Kraken, whom he worked for over the past three seasons. While he is an exciting addition, it comes at the loss of Brad Larsen, who has departed the organization due to personal reasons. Larsen was with the Flames this past season, but took a leave of absence in December.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

With September officially here, it’s only a short matter of time before a new NHL season is underway. In the meantime, the biggest thing for Flames fans to keep an eye on is the contract situation of Zary, who the organization undoubtedly wants to get locked up ahead of training camp. The Andersson situation is also worth monitoring, though a trade may not come prior to the 2025-26 season getting underway.