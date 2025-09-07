Flames News & Rumours: Zary, Andersson, Weegar & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Connor Zary has finally been signed to a bridge deal ahead of the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, the fan base and organization itself continue to wait on a Rasmus Andersson trade. In other news, MacKenzie Weegar is plenty motivated to have the best season of his career and crack Canada’s Olympic roster. Last, but not least, former Flame Derek Ryan has announced his retirement.

Zary and Flames Agree to Extension

Given that we are now in September, it was beginning to get worrisome that the Flames and Zary hadn’t yet worked out a contract extension. That fear is now gone, however, as the 23-year-old agreed to a three-year, $11.3 million deal that will carry a cap hit of $3.775 million.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is a very reasonable deal for both sides, as it gives Zary the opportunity to prove that he can be a true top-six forward, while the Flames can get a better idea as to what type of player he is. The 2020 first-round pick appeared in 57 games this past season, his second as an NHLer, scoring 13 goals and 27 points. Now that his signing is out of the way, the Flames have their entire roster under contract for the upcoming season.

Andersson Continues to Wait on Trade

It’s become very obvious over the offseason that the Flames will be trading Andersson; the question is when. There was some belief it could be done in the summer, but that appears unlikely. Instead, the organization appears to be hoping he can have a solid start to the 2025-26 season to help boost his trade value.

Though Andersson doesn’t fit into the Flames’ long-term plans, he would for plenty of other organizations. He’s still just 28 years old, is a right-hand shot, and would be a top-four defenceman for every Stanley Cup contender in the NHL. General manager Craig Conroy is clearly being patient in order to receive a package he feels is worthy for the Swedish blueliner.

Weegar Aiming to Crack Canada’s Roster

After being snubbed from Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster, Weegar was one of 42 players to receive an invite to Canada’s Olympic orientation camp held in Calgary in late August. It was a nice recognition for a player who has become a truly elite defenceman since joining the Flames ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (Stan Szeto-Imagn Images)

“I want to make that team super bad, and I think if I am the player I am to make that team, I think I’m going to help out the Calgary Flames,” Weegar recently said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

The 31-year-old Weegar, who scored a career-high 20 goals in 2023-24, is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign that saw him put up eight goals and 47 points in 81 outings. He plays in all situations for the Flames, as he’s much more than just a point producer on the back end. Cracking the Olympic roster won’t be an easy feat, but if he can be as good, or even better than he has been the last two seasons, he should have a great shot.

Derek Ryan Announces Retirement

Though there was plenty of speculation at the end of the 2024-25 season, Ryan took some time before officially announcing his retirement from the NHL this past week. It was an extremely impressive career for the 38-year-old, who logged 606 NHL games despite not making his debut until the age of 29.

Ryan began his NHL career with the Carolina Hurricanes before joining the Flames ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. He went on to spend three seasons in Calgary, during which time he racked up 25 goals and 80 points in 192 games while playing in a bottom-six role. After departing the Flames, he spent four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers before officially hanging up the skates.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The hockey season is nearing a return, as Flames prospects will face the Edmonton Oilers prospects on both Friday and Sunday. The first of the two games will take place in Edmonton, while the second will be played at the Saddledome. Meanwhile, the Flames veteran players will return to game action later in the month when preseason hockey gets underway.