Flyers 2025-26 Season Schedule: What to Watch For & Games to Circle

There was no dramatic video, no GIF-able moments, no Gritty sheet-caking throw flare to the reveal of the 2025-26 Philadelphia Flyers schedule, just some basic social media posts before the 82 games populated on the team’s website.

It may not be the flashiest unveiling, but it gets the job done. The Flyers will hope to save their highlights for Oct. 9, when their 58th season of hockey begins. While not among the very most anticipated, the Flyers plan for this to be a much more exciting season than the 2024-25 campaign turned out to be. An offseason full of adding and a wave of young talent on the precipice of arriving should make the Flyers more worth watching.

Where to watch them will be revealed later; the Flyers always rank near the top of the national broadcast charts due to the size of the Philadelphia market. But when to watch them is now official, and with it, a hint at some of the ebbs and flows of the team’s season.

Start Blends Tough Opponents with Comfortable Background

There are two ways to view how the Flyers begin their season. If you’re a glass-half-empty person, you’ll quickly note that Rick Tocchet must have his new team in tip-top shape right away. The Flyers begin their season with two of their first three games against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Florida will raise its banner to the Amerant Bank Arena rafters on Oct. 9, then host them for their home-opener on Oct. 13. And there’s no resting in between with a road battle against the third team the Panthers vanquished last spring, the Carolina Hurricanes, in between.

Things don’t get much easier immediately after, with three of the Flyers’ next four games against playoff teams from last season, including the reigning Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets. However, that second game against the Panthers marks the beginning of a long period of home cooking. After their two-game road trip to start, the Flyers will be at the soon-to-be-named Xfinity Mobile Center for nine of their next 10 games. And they should get a reprieve at the end of that stretch with four of the last five games against non-playoff teams.

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Flyers home arena (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When the dust settles on Nov. 2, the Flyers will have played nine home games, right at the top of the league. There will be a price to pay for that later in the year, but it does offer the Flyers a chance to start strong. Another factor working in their favor is a lack of early back-to-back games; the Flyers don’t have one until the first weekend of November, and both of those games are at home (last season, they had three back-to-backs in October). But they’ll have to avoid being outclassed by premier opponents right out of the gates.

A Tale of Two Decembers

Things get a bit busier in November, with the Flyers playing 13 games in the month, nearly half of which are part of a trio of weekend back-to-backs. From there, things ramp up. December brings a season-high six-game homestand to start the month, featuring three projected contenders (Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes) and three projected bottom-feeders (Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks).

From there, though, the Flyers will have to become road warriors. From Dec. 14 to Jan. 6, they will play nine of 10 games on the road, with only a Dec. 22 home game against the Vancouver Canucks to break it up (and the Flyers will have to fly out that night for a Festivus game at the United Center). The annual Disney on Ice road trip is on the shorter side with four games (five if you count the one in Chicago before Christmas), though it will take the Flyers to Western Canada (plus Seattle).

Between that stretch and all the home games the Flyers have before it (19 of their first 30 games are at home, which means 30 of their last 52 are not), it feels like it will be tough for them to recover from a slow start. Especially since the latter part of the year will present them with the same challenges as a result of the league.

Olympic Break Means Busy Finish

The Flyers return to action following the NHL’s first Olympics foray since 2014 on Feb. 25, 19 days after their previous game. Fittingly, they immediately come out of the stage with a road back-to-back (although going from Washington D.C. to New York City certainly isn’t the farthest trip), then come home for an afternoon game before the calendar flips. March features three back-to-backs, tied with November for the team’s most in any month this season.

They’ve also got two more in April to make 14 on the season, two more than in 2024-25. That includes the very end of the season, which the Flyers conclude at home against a pair of playoff teams from last year, the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens on April 13 and 14. All told, the Flyers play 26 times in 48 days after the Olympic Games. For reference, they played 25 games in 51 days to finish last season following the 4 Nations Face-Off.

However, one luxury the Flyers won’t have late in the season is extended rest periods. They have three and four-day breaks in consecutive weeks in November and December (one of which is for the holidays). After Christmas, though, they only have three occasions of multiple days off, just one of which is three days (March 15-17). So there won’t be much opportunity for practices or for injured players to rest down the stretch.

Though they’ve fallen on hard times lately, there’s always a special energy when the Penguins come to Philadelphia. Flyers fans won’t have to wait long for the chance to prey on their in-state rival’s demise, with the Penguins visiting Philly on Oct. 28 for an early 6 p.m. start that will kick off ESPN’s annual “Frozen Frenzy.” Expect that game to be nationally broadcast on one of their networks.

The Flyers finish their gluttony of early home games by welcoming in familiar faces Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee for the first time as visitors. The two young forwards who were traded together in January return on Nov. 2 as members of the Flames. The Flyers will host their former captain, Claude Giroux, twice this year when the Ottawa Senators visit Philadelphia on Nov. 8 for a matinee and on Feb. 5 for their final game before the Olympics. While Giroux hasn’t indicated he’s getting ready to retire, at 37 years old, it’s safe to say opportunities are at least limited for Flyers fans to see the franchise’s second-leading all-time scorer.

As for players the Flyers have brought in rather than shipped out, Trevor Zegras will face the Anaheim Ducks in Philadelphia Jan. 6. That game was marked by hatred toward Cutter Gauthier and support of Jamie Drysdale, so we’ll see how round two compares. Zegras will see his old fans again two months later on March 18 when the Flyers kick off their California road trip. In addition to the regular season finale, Christian Dvorak returns to Montreal on Nov. 4 and Dec. 16.

Don’t forget about Rick Tocchet, either. Expect to see a tribute video for him on Dec. 30 at Rogers Arena; that is, if you can stay awake for the 10 p.m. Eastern start time.