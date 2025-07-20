Flames’ Ivan Prosvetov Makes Another Push for NHL Success

After spending a season with CSKA Moscow, Russian goalie Ivan Prosvetov is taking another shot at establishing himself in the NHL. He recently signed a contract with the Calgary Flames, where he’ll compete with Dustin Wolf, one of last season’s breakout players. In this translated interview, originally appearing on Russian website Sport-Express, Prosvetov shared his thoughts on his decision to return to the NHL, leaving CSKA, and his experience at the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) 3-on-3 Hockey Festival.

**You can read the original interview in Russian language by Mikhail Skryl and Fyodor Nosov at Sport-Express here**

Most recently, the Russian netminder has lined up between the pipes at the KHL 3-on-3 Hockey Festival. That format brings a lot of unusual situations for goalies. “It was an interesting experience,” Prosvetov says. “I’m already in decent shape, though not yet at my peak — I had a month and a half off. The tournament was fun, and it was great to see the guys again.”

Ivan Prosvetov, seen here with the Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The goalie is already getting ready for the new season. “I’ve already had an eight-day camp with goalie coach Oleg Romashko,” he says. “I’m gradually getting back into season prep.” The 3-on-3 format was useful, and perhaps helps goalies from getting too cold during the games. “Definitely,” he confirms. “You’re always engaged. Honestly, it can be tough at times. I let in one goal after losing focus. My risk management failed — we lost the puck in our own zone. But that’s 3-on-3 hockey: small rink, you always have to stay alert. At least they don’t allow shots from the other half of the ice.”

Return to the NHL

After spending the 2024-25 campaign with CSKA Moscow in the KHL, Prosvetov opted for a return to North America, inking a contract with the Flames. “The NHL is every hockey player’s dream,” the Moscow native explains his decision. “Calgary had been in contact with me for a while. They wanted to sign me after my time in Colorado, but I chose to go back to Russia. You could say they waited for me and offered a solid deal considering my current stage. A one-way contract — that’s what I was working toward, so I accepted. There were offers from the KHL, too, but I chose the NHL.”

Finally, on a one-way contract, Prosvetov has a chance to compete in the league for a starter’s spot. However, he will have tough competition in Wolf before finally establishing himself in the NHL, something that he hasn’t quite achieved with past teams. “I got a taste of the NHL with Colorado, but unfortunately, I was sent down to the farm team,” the goalie reflects. “Now I have a one-way deal, so it’s a bit of a different situation. I had a solid run in Russia, so I think I have a real chance. Wolf is a strong goalie — we’ll push each other and help the team.”

Securing a one-way contract was probably a key condition in Prosvetov’s negotiations to avoid being sent directly to the farm team. “Let’s put it this way: I had offers with bigger contract sums from other teams, but with fewer prospects,” the goalie explains. “Calgary also has solid competition, but right now, it’s the best option for me. Money wasn’t the deciding factor at this point.”

Ivan Prosvetov, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite his tenure with CSKA, Prosvetov claimed he was satisfied with how last season went. “It definitely had more positive moments than negatives,” he confirms. “Statistically, I was one of the top goalies in the KHL. For a long time, I led the league in all key categories. I came close to breaking Ilya Sorokin’s record for wins. I believe it was a strong season. I’m very grateful to CSKA — it’s a privilege to play for such a historic club. That will always stay with me.” He parted ways with CSKA “on good terms,” the goalie says. “I thanked everyone. I can only say great things about the club, the team, the coaches, and the management. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play for the most storied team in our country.”

KHL Experience Useful for NHL

Moreover, his experience in the KHL got him something that can be very useful even at the NHL level. “Playing for CSKA isn’t easy — you carry a lot of responsibility wearing that jersey. It’s one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe. You simply can’t approach your job at less than 100 percent. That experience is something I’ll take with me to Calgary.”

In recent years, not many Russian players have managed to stick in Calgary for more than a short stint. But that doesn’t seem to be a concern for Prosvetov. “I’m not worried about it at all,” he confirms. “I don’t think that kind of division really exists in the NHL. No one cares where you’re from. If you stop pucks or score goals, you’ll play. Sure, sometimes things don’t work out — maybe someone didn’t fit — but I don’t think it’s a trend.”

We've signed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year contract with an AAV of $950,000!



Welcome to Calgary, Ivan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6prfkJ0AfH — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 1, 2025

To date, Prosvetov has 24 games in the NHL under his belt. In Calgary, he will be trying to earn much more. “Hockey is beautiful in the sense that a bounce back can happen quickly and easily,” the goalie says on his new chance in the big league. “Even if things don’t work out, you keep working, have a strong season, and you’ll get another shot—whether it’s through the KHL or the AHL. The key is not to give up if something doesn’t go your way. I’ve got the size, the knowledge, the health — now I just need to keep moving forward.”

Prosvetov has a much bigger experience in the AHL, with more than 150 career games across five seasons. He remembers his time in the league very well and understands its importance. “A lot of players spend time in the AHL — it’s part of the job. We give it our all. It’s hard to say whether it’s ‘appropriate’ or not. Take Calvin Pickard, for example — he could end up winning two Stanley Cups, but he played in the AHL until he was 30. Pro sports is a tough business, but of course I’ll be doing everything I can to earn a spot with Calgary’s main roster.”

The goalie has already scheduled his landing in Calgary. “Most likely, I will be there in September. For now, I’ll keep training in Russia and spending time with my family.” And with a good offseason plan like he had, everything seems to be working well for Prosvetov’s tenure with the Flames. Now, it’s up to him.