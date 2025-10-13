5 Potential Backup Goalie Options for the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames need to address their backup goaltending. After losing Dan Vladar in free agency, they attempted to solidify the position by signing Ivan Prosvetov. Prosvetov, however, was cut by the end of training camp in favour of Devin Cooley.

Despite winning the battle for the backup position, the organization doesn’t have a ton of confidence in Cooley’s abilities. That was evident this past week, when Dustin Wolf was given both of the Flames’ opening two games despite it being a back-to-back.

Now, trade speculation is surfacing. Should the Flames make a move for a goalie, they will want to move out either Cooley or Prosvetov to avoid having a surplus of goaltenders under contract. In any potential trade, the Flames wouldn’t be going after a big-name goaltender, but rather a player they believe can give them a chance to win on any given night when Wolf may need a rest. Here are five goaltenders to keep an eye on.

Ville Husso

One interesting option for the Flames is Ville Husso. The 30-year-old has bounced around the NHL in recent years and now finds himself in the Anaheim Ducks’ system, albeit in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Husso is in the first year of a two-year, $4.4 million contract. With an additional season on his contract, the Ducks would likely be happy to part with him and should have no issue taking back Cooley or Prosvetov in return.

James Reimer

Another option is James Reimer. The 37-year-old is on the free-agent market after signing a professional tryout offer with the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of training camp and would cost the Flames nothing to acquire.

Reimer is no longer the solid tandem goaltender he once was, but is still capable of playing in a backup role. In 22 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season, he posted a respectable 2.85 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .901 save percentage (SV%). He also had a 10-8-2 record, which, given that it came with the Sabres, is quite impressive.

Nico Daws

Whether or not Nico Daws is an upgrade over what the Flames have right now is unknown. That said, Daws is a younger option, at just 24, and will become a restricted free agent next offseason. He’s in the final year of a two-year contract with a $812,500 cap hit.

Daws has played 52 NHL games to date, posting a 2.98 GAA along with a .898 SV%. The New Jersey Devils might be willing to give him an opportunity elsewhere, as their crease is full with Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen.

Michael DiPietro

Many fans were surprised when the Flames opted not to claim Michael DiPietro off waivers. The 26-year-old is considered to be one of the best goalies outside of the NHL, and, despite having the opportunity to grab him for free, the Flames passed on him.

One reason for this might be that the Flames would rather make a trade and ship a goalie out. That’s worth keeping an eye on, as DiPietro, who posted a 2.05 GAA along with a .927 SV% in 40 AHL games last season, is a better option than both Cooley and Prosvetov.

Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo is far from a star goaltender, but he has plenty of NHL experience, with north of 300 games to date. His stats in recent years are disappointing, though his career SV% of .901 suggests that he’s capable of being a steady option in a backup role.

Joonas Korpisalo, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The biggest concern with Korpisalo is that he has not only this season but two more on his deal, with a cap hit of $3 million. That may scare off many teams, but it shouldn’t be a concern for general manager Craig Conroy since the Flames have a ton of cap space available.

Flames Must Make a Trade

Regardless of which route Conroy and the Flames management take, something needs to be done to address this backup situation. It’s clear they have little confidence in Cooley, and that could mean overworking Wolf down the stretch if they don’t find a replacement. Don’t be surprised to see them pull the trigger on a backup option sooner than later.