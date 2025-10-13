Oilers’ Goaltending Battle Between Skinner & Pickard Begins

Two games into the 2025–26 season, and we’re already asking the question Edmonton Oilers fans saw coming: who’s the real number one in net? In Game 1, Stuart Skinner had a rough start, coughing up a costly mistake that led to a 4–3 loss. It wasn’t a total collapse, but it was one of those moments that sticks with you—the kind that changes the energy in a building.

Then, in Game 2, Calvin Pickard got the nod, looked calm, and walked away with a win. Suddenly, what many hoped would be a quiet early-season storyline turned into the talk of the town. Goaltending in Edmonton is never dull.

The Oilers and the Skinner Situation

For a few years now, Skinner’s story has been one that fans want to root for. The Edmonton-born goalie has carried the weight of high expectations since the moment he pulled on that Oilers sweater. He’s had stretches where he looked every bit like the long-term answer—strong positioning, timely saves, that calm presence you need behind a high-powered offence.

Oct 8, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Name Kadri (91) scores the game-winning goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the shoot-out at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

But when Skinner struggles, it’s not subtle. Those off nights can swing games and shake confidence across the bench. His game one error wasn’t just one bad decision—it was the kind of mistake that reminds fans of the inconsistencies that have haunted this position for years. Still, it’s far too early to write him off. He’s proven before that he can rebound. The real question is whether the coaching staff—and the players in front of him—can keep their faith long enough for him to find his rhythm again.

The Oilers and Pickard’s Push

Then there’s Pickard, the steady veteran who seems to thrive in chaos. He’s not flashy, but he’s reliable—and that might be exactly what this team needs right now. You can feel the difference when he’s in the net: less panic, fewer rebounds, smarter decisions.

He’s been through it all—trades, demotions, call-ups, playoff pressure—and each time he’s called upon, he doesn’t just show up, he competes. His early-season win didn’t just earn two points; it reminded the team that stability can come from experience, not just potential. It’s a small sample size, sure, but Pickard’s start gives head coach Kris Knoblauch something he can’t ignore: a goalie who’s quietly demanding another shot.

Oilers’ Head Coach Kris Knoblauch Can’t Wait

This isn’t a situation that can linger until Christmas. A Stanley Cup contender needs direction, and that starts in the crease. Knoblauch faces a tough decision, but avoiding it only makes things murkier. Does he double down on Skinner, betting that his starter will bounce back and settle into form? Give him a run of consecutive games, as any No. 1 goalie would expect? Or does he lean on Pickard, the calming veteran presence who’s already delivered under pressure?

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Either way, the team’s confidence hinges on having a clear answer—and soon. Because when the players trust their goalie, everything else sharpens up. The defence tightens. The offence takes more risks. The crowd relaxes a little. Edmonton plays its best hockey when belief starts in the blue paint.

The Bottom Line for the Oilers

For now, Skinner still wears the label of No. 1. He’s earned that through his work and past performance. But Pickard’s early win—and the consistency he’s shown in an Oilers jersey—changes the conversation. It’s no longer about potential; it’s about production.

Knoblauch has to read the room and make a decision that sticks. There’s too much talent on the roster, too much urgency in that locker room, to let uncertainty fester. Edmonton’s window to win is open now, not later. Whether it’s Skinner reclaiming his spot with a strong run or Pickard keeping a steady rotation in the crease, someone has to seize the net and run with it.

Fans have seen this story before. What they want now isn’t another chapter of “wait and see.” They want conviction. They want a No. 1 goalie to own the net—and for the team in front of him to believe it, too. Because in Edmonton, when the player between the pipes is steady, the whole city starts to believe again.