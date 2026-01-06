France Announces 2026 Men’s Olympic Roster

Team France has announced their roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. This will mark the first time NHL players will be participating in the Olympics since 2014.

With the men’s tournament starting on Feb. 11, 2026, teams were given a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025 to submit their rosters. Team France will look to claim their first Olympic medal in hockey. France has participated 10 times previously, with their most recent showing being in 2002.

Team France’s Forwards

Justin Addamo, Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, Charles Bertrand, Louis Boudon, Kevin Bozon, Stéphane Da Costa, Aurélien Dair, Floran Douay, Dylan Fabre, Jordan Perret, Anthony Rech, Nicolas Ritz, Alexandre Texier, Sacha Treille

France has one current NHL player, with that being Texier. After a good start to his NHL career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Texier has made his way to the Montreal Canadiens, where he has been playing well. He will be the top player on the French team.

Joining Texier are former NHL talents like Bellemare and Da Costa. Bellemare was a very successful bottom-six forward for many years in the NHL, while Da Costa was unable to find his footing.

Team France’s Defensemen

Yohann Auvitu, Jules Boscq, Enzo Cantagallo, Florian Chakiachvili, Pierre Crinon, Hugo Gallet, Enzo Guebey, Thomas Thiry

Auvitu is the only defenseman on the list with NHL experience after having a short stint with the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers. He is a good two-way defenseman and will likely be one of the top options for France.

Chakiachvili has been a staple in the French league for many years. He is a good offensive option, and will likely be playing on the top power play.

Team France’s Goaltending

Julien Junca, Antoine Keller, Martin Neckar

Junca has been an excellent goaltender across various leagues, finding success in the Slovakian league over the past two seasons.

France is taking a pair of young goaltenders to the tournament. Keller, a seventh-round pick by the Washington Capitals, is still just 21 years old and finding his footing as a professional, and will likely serve as the backup.

Neckar, who is 20 years old, is playing well in a lower-tier Swiss league, but will likely serve as the third goaltender.

France is coming here to make an impression. They don’t have a star-studded lineup like the ones filled with North American players, but they do have some quality pieces. As hosts of the 2030 Winter Olympics, they are going to want to get their feet wet, turn some heads, and be ready for their host year.