From the Oilers to Woodworking: Dustin Penner’s Unpredictable NHL Career

Hockey careers are strange beasts. Some burn bright and fade quietly. Others, like Dustin Penner’s, explode in flashes of brilliance and then implode in ways that leave you shaking your head. Born in Winkler, Manitoba, Penner wasn’t the most heralded prospect coming out of the University of Maine or the American Hockey League, but he had the size—6-foot-4, 247 pounds—and the sneaky skill that makes a power forward dangerous.

Anaheim got a glimpse of it in 2006–07, and it was enough to earn him a Stanley Cup ring in his first full NHL season. That’s the kind of start that makes a career seem bulletproof. But Penner’s story was never going to be simple.

Penner’s NHL Story Is Filled with Twists and Turns

From the very beginning, the narrative had twists. The Anaheim Ducks wanted to keep him, sure, but the Edmonton Oilers had other ideas—and Kevin Lowe’s infamous offer sheet changed everything. Suddenly, Penner went from a modest $425,000 salary to $4.25 million per year, with Edmonton surrendering a first, second, and third-round pick to claim him.

Dustin Penner, Anaheim Ducks, 2007 Western Conference Semifinals, Apr. 29, 2007

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

For a young guy, it was both a windfall and a burden. Penner himself admitted he hadn’t peaked yet, but Edmonton hoped he’d become the cornerstone power forward they were craving. For fans, it looked like a brilliant chess move. For Penner, it was the beginning of a roller coaster that would include some of the most unpredictable chapters you’ll ever see in a hockey career.

Penner’s Time with the Oilers Ended with a Move to the Kings

Those years in Edmonton were a mix of promise and frustration. Penner had moments of brilliance—32 goals and 63 points in 2009–10—but the Oilers never quite became the winning team that could fully showcase his talents.

By the 2010–11 season, the trade deadline came calling. Penner landed in Los Angeles for a haul of picks and young player Colton Teubert. Expectations were high, but his start with the Kings was lukewarm: six points in 19 games and his new team exiting the playoffs in the first round. Penner was a puzzle—sometimes the piece that fit, sometimes the one that didn’t.

“Pancakes Penner” Suffered a Breakfast Injury

Then came the season that earned him the nickname “Pancakes Penner.” Injured not in a game, not in a scrum, but bending over to enjoy some breakfast at home. That story alone became a media sensation, but for Penner, it was just another strange twist in a career full of them. Healthy scratches, lineup uncertainty, rumors swirling off the ice—through it all, Penner kept his humour, and the hockey world watched, equal parts unbelief and amused.

Dustin Penner (Bridget Samuels/Flickr)

Despite the chaos, Penner came through when it mattered. The 2011–12 playoffs saw him contribute 11 points in 20 games, helping the Kings capture the Stanley Cup. That postseason performance reminded everyone of the player Anaheim first saw—a big, versatile forward who could wear down opponents and chip in offensively. Los Angeles rewarded him with a one-year $3.25 million contract, betting that his value would outweigh the unpredictability.

Penner Had Some Solid Hockey Skills, But Some Poor Timing

And yet, unpredictability followed Penner. The 2012-13 season started poorly, and head coach Darryl Sutter’s lineup decisions kept him in flux. Penner’s career, it seemed, was never just about skill on the ice. It was about timing, opportunity, and the strange human factors that no stat sheet could capture. Would he be a regular-season disappointment? Or the playoff hero once again? The fact turned out to be that the Kings could not put it together again.

Penner’s journey is a reminder that the NHL isn’t just a league of talent—it’s a league of stories. His explosion in Anaheim, the implosion in Edmonton, the rebound in Los Angeles, and the bizarre quirks in between make his career one to remember. Sometimes, the power forward we see on the ice is only half the story. The other half is the human, messy, unpredictable, and occasionally strange drama that makes hockey and life worth following.

Whatever Happened to Penner?

After retiring from the NHL, Penner found a new passion in (of all things) woodworking. You can see some of his creations on his YouTube channel, @dpmakestuff. He shares his ideas about crafting, tool modifications, and creating artful designs. Penner’s projects show a dedication to hands-on craftsmanship.

Has he finally created a space in his life where the turmoil has disappeared? His life is a lesson that it’s never too late to pursue new passions. Penner’s NHL story is one of the most interesting I can remember. He seems to have landed well after the NHL, and perhaps that’s the best end to such a complex story.