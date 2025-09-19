Maple Leafs News & Rumours: New Mood, Domi’s Injury & Rielly Rejuvenated

Training camp is barely underway, and already the Toronto Maple Leafs feel different. For more than a decade, the September storyline was predictable: pressure, drama, and endless questions about the Core Four. This time? It’s lighter, calmer, and far less about who might be on their way out. The talk isn’t about contracts, front-office battles, or lame-duck coaches—it’s about hockey. That alone makes this fall feel refreshing.

Related: 5 Players Who Have Been on Both Sides of the Maple Leafs/Sabres Rivalry

And maybe that’s exactly what this group needs. The Maple Leafs have cycled through so many narratives that the hockey itself often gets lost. With Craig Berube and Brad Treliving firmly at the controls, the excuses are gone. The distractions are gone. This camp belongs to them, and the mood reflects it. For fans who’ve been watching this cycle repeat year after year, something is promising about a team that looks ready to get on with it.

Item One: LeBrun Sees Noticeable Shift in Training Camp Mood

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun discussed the vibe in the Maple Leafs’ camp as “unmistakable.” That’s how he described the difference in atmosphere compared to previous camps. No more cloud of uncertainty hanging over Mitch Marner. No more tension around Kyle Dubas’ contract or Sheldon Keefe’s status. Instead, LeBrun pointed to a calm, steady presence around the team.

That doesn’t guarantee success, of course. But it does mean the Maple Leafs aren’t burning energy on the usual September soap opera. As LeBrun said, “Sink or swim, this is more than ever Craig Berube and Brad Treliving’s team.” The word “calm” is not usually the first thing you associate with this franchise, but maybe that’s exactly what Toronto has been missing.

Item Two: Max Domi Skating Toward Opening Night

While the mood is upbeat, there are still question marks. Max Domi opened camp nursing a lower-body injury, which raised eyebrows given his importance to the lineup. The good news? He was skating with the development staff on Thursday. That may not be a full practice, but it’s a strong sign his recovery is on track.

Related: What Frederik Andersen and Anthony Stolarz Have Shown Us About the Maple Leafs’ Net

There’s no firm timetable for Domi’s return. Still, given his activity level, there’s optimism he’ll be available for Opening Night against Montreal on Oct. 8. For a player who brings grit, energy, and the ability to play anywhere in the top nine, getting Domi healthy is critical. Toronto has added depth this offseason, but Domi’s combination of skill and spark is tough to replace.

Item Three: Morgan Rielly Looks Rejuvenated

If you’re looking for a story that could swing the Maple Leafs’ fortunes, look no further than Morgan Rielly. Last season wasn’t his finest, and many chalked it up to clashing coaching styles. But under Berube, the message is clear: play to your strengths. Both Berube and Treliving have praised Rielly’s approach as the season wore on, and teammates are noticing the difference already.

Toronto Maple Leafs Morgan Rielly (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

With Brandon Carlo projected as his partner and an opening on the top power play unit, Rielly is primed for a bounce-back season. If he can rediscover his explosiveness and sharpen his impact on special teams, the Maple Leafs suddenly have a defenceman who can tilt the ice again. Rielly is also stepping up as part of the leadership group—the longest-serving Leaf and arguably still their best offensive blueliner. For a team that’s trying to balance accountability with creativity, a rejuvenated Rielly could be exactly the glue this lineup needs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

For once, it doesn’t feel like Toronto is entering the season under siege. The headlines aren’t about what’s wrong—they’re about what’s possible. That shift is meaningful. Players respond to an environment where they can play, and Berube’s no-nonsense style seems to have created that atmosphere. Training camp will determine how quickly this team can mesh, but the early signs are encouraging.

Related: 5 Reasons for Maple Leafs Fans to Be Optimistic This Season

Of course, calm only lasts until the first losing streak. The Maple Leafs still have to prove it when the games start, and October brings plenty of pressure with a season opener against Montreal and early tests against division rivals. But this group looks ready to embrace the challenge. No more drama, no more excuses—just hockey. And that alone is a rumour worth believing in.