Panthers’ Mackie Samoskevich Has Chance to Earn Spot on Roster

The Florida Panthers are gearing up for their second-straight title defense season. They will look to replicate the early 1980s New York Islanders and establish themselves as a dynasty by winning their third-straight Stanley Cup.

With injuries keeping players sidelined and expiring contracts on the horizon, the team could be looking in house for someone who can step up and make a difference. This gives a young forward in mind a chance to earn his seat on the roster: Mackie Samoskevich.

Samoskevich Had a Good Rookie Season

Samoskevich’s rookie campaign was a good one that he can build on in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Last season, he scored 15 goals and added 16 assists. His goal total was tied for eighth among NHL rookies. Additionally, he was tied for second among rookies in game-winning goals with five and was sixth among rookies for power-play points with 11 (four goals, seven assists).

Samoskevich Changed His Number to 11, Which Could Be an Omen of Things to Come

Recently, he made the decision to change his jersey number from 25 to his college number, 11. Melissa Samoskevich, his sister, also wore the number.

“I liked No. 25, but being here for a full year now and establishing myself in the league, I think it allowed me to do that. No. 11 was the one that I grew up wearing. My sister, Melissa, originally wore it. That was kind of the story behind it. She’s my role model. That’s how I got started with it. It’s nice to finally have it back.” Mackie Samoskevich on getting the number 11

On top of family reasons, the number has some history behind it for the team itself. Could this be a potential omen of things to come?

Mackie Samoskevich, Florida Panthers

Two notable players wore that same number. The first was forward Bill Lindsay, who went to the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance during the illustrious “Year of the Rat” in 1996. He also scored the series-clinching goal against the Boston Bruins that postseason to give the team their first-ever playoff series win.

The other one, and the last player to rock the number, is arguably an all-time Panthers great in forward Jonathan Huberdeau. He is second all-time in points, goals, and assists. Along with those accolades, he still holds the Panthers record for most points in a single season with 115 (30 goals, 85 assists in 2021-22.) He was traded the following season for forward Matthew Tkachuk.

He Did Not Have a Great Postseason, But Samoskevich Can Use it as a Learning Experience

He did not perform very well in the postseason, only tallying one assist in Game 1 of the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He ultimately played in four postseason games before being healthy scratched with an entire forward line.

But getting prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is no easy task. He’s likely going to use his four games, along with watching his teammates, as mental notes for the next time his name gets called.

Samoskevich Must Make the Best of This Opportunity

With Tomas Nosek and Tkachuk missing time, Samoskevich has to make the most out of this opportunity. He’s shown what he is capable of accomplishing in his first NHL season.

With this chance, he has a chance to cement himself now and for the rest of his career. This offseason, he signed a one-year deal worth $775,000. If he does well, he’ll be looking at another contract with a seventh figure on the salary.