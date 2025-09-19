UFA Jack Roslovic Turned Down Oilers Contract Offer

Perhaps the top unrestricted free agent still left on the market entering training camp is 28-year-old forward Jack Roslovic. Coming off a 22-goal, 39-point campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes, he can provide skill to any team’s bottom six—a nice snag for a contender.

Reportedly, the Edmonton Oilers saw the vision, offering Roslovic a deal sometime during the offseason. But according to insider Pierre LeBrun, the team was turned down. “I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic, 28, turned it down,” (from ‘NHL rumblings: Latest on notable free agents as camps open — Suter, McTavish, Roslovic and more,’ The Athletic, Sept. 18, 2025).

The exact time period when this occurred was not specified, but it is an interesting story. With the Oilers already splurging on offensive depth during the offseason, maybe he didn’t see a spot. All we have at this point is speculation, but it is surprising that the back-to-back winners of the Western Conference Final didn’t have enough pull to bring in Roslovic.

Rest assured, however, the Oilers are in a good spot with their offensive depth. Upon Zach Hyman’s return, the team could have a bottom six consisting of well-established players such as Trent Frederic, Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Andrew Mangiapane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and others. One or two of those guys will get looks in the top six, but the point stands—the forward depth in Edmonton is crowded, with or without Roslovic.