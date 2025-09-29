Givani Smith’s Promising Camp Bodes Well for Hurricanes’ Depth

When the Carolina Hurricanes signed Givani Smith to a professional tryout, there was no thought given to it by most. Just an afterthought as he joined the organization for preseason, just like Kevin Labanc and Oliver Kylington had done. However, Smith has presented himself as a handy player throughout the preseason. With two fights and some meaningful contributions on the scoresheet, Smith’s time in the organization has allowed him to wriggle his way into the hearts of some Canes fans.

Making the team seems a long shot. However, Smith possesses a unique skillset. He’s unlike anything else the Hurricanes have amongst their depth options. It’s not a certainty Smith makes the NHL, but as a call-up option, the Hurricanes could do far worse than him. It might seem unlikely for the Hurricanes to have a player with such an enforcer skillset. Still, it would not be unlike Carolina’s analytical genius general manager to opt for another player that offers a different dimension.

Smith’s Impression

We’ve seen everything from Smith this preseason. Fights, goals, and even a celebration without the glove as the Hurricanes’ tryout combined the two. It’s not just been his on-ice contributions. He’s been in the middle of everything that the Hurricanes have needed him to. When someone has tried to push around the young Hurricanes prospects, Smith has stepped in to ensure that no one dares cross the line.

A goal and a fight at the same time.



Hockey is so back. pic.twitter.com/Slkwy51090 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) September 24, 2025

Smith’s willingness to do what is needed after the whistle for his teammates, even when he’s not under contract, shows his determination. While it does benefit his chances of getting a contract from Carolina, it also highlights that he consistently prioritizes his teammates. That’s the kind of thing you want being taught to the kids coming through the AHL. He can score; he got a goal in the game in Tampa Bay, but these other skills would be more unique.

Smith’s Style of Play

It might seem unlikely for the Hurricanes to want a player whose predominant skill is as an enforcer, but there is precedent for it. Brendan Lemieux was a member of the organization for a couple of seasons. He’s the most comparable to Smith in terms of the way he plays the game of the recent crop of Carolina players. If Smith is willing to provide the same role as a depth forward, either in the press box or in the AHL, there could be a fit for Smith in the organization.

Related: Hurricanes’ Blake on Second Year Mindset & Relief to Stay Long-Term

Now, Lemieux was a little more experienced at the NHL level than Smith is. Smith has played in 168 games across his six years in the NHL. He’s got just nine goals and 13 assists for 21 points, so he doesn’t offer much from a scoring perspective. However, he’s not afraid to drop the gloves with heavyweights, which might make him desirable for a team wanting to get past the shenanigans of the Florida Panthers in May and June.

Givani Smith, Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Smith’s time elsewhere has often seen him bounce between the NHL and AHL. He’d likely be willing to do that again if the Hurricanes needed him to. He’s also shown in the past that he can be traded if the Hurricanes want to open up a contract spot for additions ahead of the trade deadline in March. Carolina could justify handing out a contract to Smith with the promise of NHL ice time in case of injuries and letting him guide the Wolves. Passing on what he learned from his experience in the NHL could be a vital tool for some of the young guys the Hurricanes are hoping to rely on later.

Overall, Smith’s promising preseason in Carolina is unlikely to translate into guaranteed NHL time. He will likely get offers to play in the NHL elsewhere, but the Hurricanes could also justify signing him to a two-way deal and bringing him into the organization as more than just NHL depth. It’s unlikely because he is not the typical Eric Tulsky analytical darling, and he’s been relatively poor defensively, which may put the organization off. However, what he could offer in the AHL might be worth the attempt to sign him.