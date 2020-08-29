Prospects News & Rumors: Gendron, Fink, Korenar & More

The Newfoundland Growlers signed a prospect to a one-year contract. A player has committed to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin. The San Jose Sharks have loaned a player overseas and we take a look at someone who could be a solid later-round pick for our Prospect of the Day.

Growlers Sign Defenseman Gendron

The Growlers announced that they have signed defenseman Miles Gendron to a one-year contract. The native of Oakville, Ontario was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the third round, 70th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Gendron spent this past season playing for the Brampton Beast and the Growlers in the ECHL. In 21 games with the Beast, he scored two goals and six assists for eight points and he managed to score two goals and four assists in seven games with the Growlers. He also suited up in one game for the Belleville Senators but was held pointless.

◼️SIGNED◼️



The Newfoundland Growlers have signed defenceman Miles Gendron for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.



Gendron appeared in seven games last season for the Growlers where he recorded six points.



Although this is only a depth move, Gendron could be a valuable player if anyone on the Toronto Marlies goes down with an injury. He moves the puck well and does not shy away from physical play. It will be interesting to see how well he plays in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and what impact he will have next season.

Fink Commits to University of Wisconsin

Forward Aidan Fink announced that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2022-23 season. The native of Calgary, Alberta spent this past season playing for the Northern Alberta Elite 15’s of the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) E15.

In 27 games, Fink managed to score 16 goals and added 28 assists for 44 points to go along with 14 penalty minutes. He also suited up in one game for Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep (CSSHL) and collected two assists.

Fink is going to camp with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Brooks Bandits in September but also could play another season with the Northern Alberta X-treme in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. https://t.co/xW2KkYeo6m — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) August 25, 2020

Fink will join the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits training camp once everything gets up and running and could be a dominant player in the league. He loves to have the puck on his stick and he makes everyone around him better. He will most definitely be a more developed player when he goes to play for the Badgers and it will be exciting to see the impact he could have in a few seasons.

Sharks Prospect Korenar Loaned to Czech Republic

The Sharks announced that they have loaned prospect Josef Korenar to HC Ocelari Trinec of the Tipsport Extraliga. He went undrafted but was signed by the Sharks on July 14, 2017.

Korenar spent this past season playing for the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL where he managed to compile a record of 12-16-5 to go along with a 3.11 goals against average (GAA) and a .891 save percentage (SV%) in 33 games. Over the course of his two-year AHL career, he has managed to collect a record of 35-26-6 to go along with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Loan: Josef Korenar (G) | San Jose Sharks -> HC Ocelari Trinec | https://t.co/A4eek0uYC4 #Czech — EP Transfers (@ep_transfers) August 26, 2020

While Korenar may still be a few years out of making an impact in the NHL, the Sharks like what they see from the 22-year-old netminder. He is good at tracking pucks in traffic and can play the puck when needed. He moves well in his net and could jump into a backup role as soon as next season if goalie Aaron Dell leaves in free agency.

Prospect of the Day – Grant Slukynsky

For our Prospect of the Day, we will be taking a look at one of the best high school players in the entire country in Grant Slukynsky. Currently ranked 152nd amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he has the chance to be a great late-round pick.

Slukynsky spent this past season playing for Warroad High where he managed to score 30 goals and added 45 assists for 75 points in 25 games. He also suited up for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he was held pointless in seven games.

NHL Central Scouting releases final tally



16 Minnesota natives are rated among the top 217 North American skaters, including Warroad's Grant Slukynsky and Blake's Joe Miller, who were both unlisted in January's midterm rankings.



STORY LINK >>> https://t.co/Zpzyk7Vg0s pic.twitter.com/vZpQ4XzEff — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) April 8, 2020

Our own Peter Baracchini thinks Slukynsky could be a impactful top-nine player.

“He dominated the high school circuit, and if he continues to progress and develop well at the collegiate level, Slukynsky could be a second-line centre, as a best-case scenario. There’s no doubt that he could be an impactful top-nine player, while also seeing some power play time.”

It is always tough to tell with players who dominate high school because the competition is not nearly as good as junior hockey, but Slukynsky has the chance to be a solid player. He has all the tools that a team wants in a prospect and with due time, he may be able to make an impact at the NHL level.