How Craig Berube Is Recasting the Maple Leafs’ Identity

The Toronto Maple Leafs are turning the page again. Camp’s over, the cuts are made, and head coach Craig Berube’s fingerprints on the organization are starting to show. What’s striking is how quickly things shifted. A few veterans have been nudged aside, while some young players are being trusted in new roles. Overall, the group is faster, tougher, and hungrier.

Related: Maple Leafs Make Lineup Changes Ahead of Season Opener

We think that’s specifically what Berube wanted to see before opening night — a roster with more edge, more urgency, and a few players on notice. It’s not that the Maple Leafs are tearing things down; they’re recalibrating. The style is evolving, and some familiar faces might no longer fit as neatly as they once did.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during the post-game media conference following the game seven loss in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This isn’t just about lines and pairings — it’s about identity. For too long, Toronto has been a team that looked good on paper but hesitated when games got heavy. Berube’s message is clear: that’s not going to cut it anymore.

Related: Maple Leafs Have Two Decisions Before the Puck Drops

Here are some of the moves Berube has made.

Move One: David Kämpf’s Time Might Be Up

We like what David Kämpf has brought — smart positional play, penalty killing, and reliability down the middle. But that might not be enough for Berube. The fact that Kämpf wasn’t with the leading practice group almost certainly means he’s bound for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies.

Berube’s decision to move Max Domi to centre on the third line and drop Nicolas Roy down to anchor the fourth tells us a lot. Kämpf is dependable, but Domi and Roy bring more pace and versatility. In today’s NHL, that matters. Kämpf’s role as the safety net might have run its course.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

We can appreciate the irony here — the Maple Leafs spent years trying to find defensive structure, and now they may be moving away from one of their most structured players. But it fits Berube’s broader philosophy: keep the puck moving, attack through speed, and make every line a threat.

Move Two: Young Forwards Get Their Shot

That shuffle down the middle has opened the door — or at least cracked it — for a few young forwards. Nicholas Robertson, Calle Järnkrok, and Easton Cowan were all in the mix, and it looks like two of them will stick to start the season.

Related: Auston Matthews Never Needed Mitch Marner

Cowan might be the odd man out, for now. Berube’s past-tense phrasing — “We liked him at camp” — said plenty. Still, he’s earned trust. Sending him down isn’t a knock; it’s a way to get him minutes and confidence.

Robertson’s story is a little different. After a strong preseason and Berube’s public praise, he might finally be getting the longer look he’s been fighting for. If he can bring energy and secondary scoring, he could carve out a steady role.

Move Three: The Sammy Blais Factor

One of the more interesting moves came on the waiver wire — when the Maple Leafs claimed Sammy Blais. At first glance, it appeared to be a depth move. But when you remember his history with Berube and the St. Louis Blues — and the Stanley Cup ring they share — it makes perfect sense.

Sammy Blais, when he was with the St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Blais brings a different flavor. He’s big, physical, and plays with playoff-style intensity. His hit rate averages 266 per 82 games, and it jumps to over 330 in the postseason. Berube knows exactly what he’s getting: forecheck pressure, energy, and a willingness to finish every check.

Whether he’s more valuable than a skill winger like Robertson or Järnkrok remains to be seen, but he’s part of the pattern we’re noticing — Berube wants grit that can play. This roster isn’t about flash anymore; it’s about bite.

The Bottom Line for Berube and the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs’ roster is still a work in progress, but the tone is different. This is Berube’s team now — more direct, more physical, and less sentimental about past roles. Players are earning spots, not being handed them.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

October is just the beginning of a new identity, and for once, it feels like the Maple Leafs aren’t afraid to get uncomfortable.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]