NHL Rumors: Pietrangelo Done, More on McDavid, Reimer Testing Market

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what motivated Connor McDavid to take the deal he took on Monday with the Edmonton Oilers? Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights have informed the NHL that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will be out for the entire season and the playoffs. Finally, the James Reimer experiment with the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end. The veteran goaltender will be testing the market after leaving his PTO.

What Motivated McDavid’s Sweetheart Deal with the Oilers?

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Connor McDavid and agent Judd Moldaver were the ones who decided on two years times $12.5 million per season. They didn’t tell the Oilers about that number until they came to them on Monday and said they were ready to sign.

Rishaug said that McDavid had known about the number since Saturday, but needed another day or two to sleep on it, ensuring that the fallout from the signing would be something he could live with and handle. Not only would he be seen as a hero in Edmonton, but there would be some blowback from the NHLPA or other players who saw him take less and feel pressure to do the same.

The ensuing call with the Oilers lasted all of five minutes—the first time any numbers were even mentioned.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The feeling now is that McDavid has backed up his comments that he’s all about winning and felt that he had to take less to prove he was being genuine. And, if things don’t work out, he can look at other options in three years and feel comfortable knowing he did his part to give the franchise a chance to contend.

Even the biggest Oilers fans will have to admit that McDavid was completely unselfish throughout the process.

There is talk now that Mattias Ekholm’s deal will be next in line for the Oilers, and Elliotte Friedman said he’s gotten mixed messages on the type of deal the Oilers are looking at. Some think this will be a short-term deal. Friedman also said he’s heard it could be structured like the Chris Tanev deal in Toronto.

James Reimer Seeing What’s Out There

The Toronto Maple Leafs released goaltender James Reimer from his Professional Tryout (PTO) on Monday. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that “He wants to see if other opportunities surface.”

As for what opportunities will exist for Reimer, that remains to be seen. The goalie market is thin, but most teams have the position filled, and Reimer isn’t the type of netminder teams will be knocking the door down to sign.

Alex Pietrangelo Out for the Season

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out for the entire 2025–26 regular season and playoffs after submitting their opening-night roster to the NHL on Monday.

Reports indicate that the Golden Knights have been in touch with the NHL and the NHLPA, who have received approval, and the player himself has agreed not to return. Vegas will now receive full salary cap relief for the veteran blueliner’s $8.8 million cap hit.

Expect the Golden Knights to be aggressive as they search the market to fill the hole Pietrangelo’s absence leaves.

