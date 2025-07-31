How Kirk McLean Sparked a Canucks Playoff March

If you’ve been a Vancouver Canucks fan for any length of time, you’ve probably heard about “The Save.” Maybe you even saw it live—your heart pounding, your hands gripping the couch, trying not to blink.

For those who didn’t catch it, this is the story of one split-second play from 1994 that didn’t involve just stopping a puck. It sparked something deeper. It gave a whole city permission to believe again—and helped define what it means to be a Canucks fan.

A Canucks’ Playoff Game That Meant Everything

It was April 30, 1994. Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. The Canucks had come back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Calgary Flames, their longtime rivals. Everything was on the line. The winner would move on. The loser’s season would be over—no second chances.

Kirk McLean, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Wen Roberts/Getty Images)

The Saddledome in Calgary was electric, buzzing with noise and nerves. Fans were on their feet, clanging cowbells, chanting, willing their team to find that one goal. For Canucks fans—especially those watching from back home—every second felt stretched thin. Every bounce of the puck carried the weight of the entire season.

The Canucks Were One Shot Away From Heartbreak

Then came that heart-stopping moment when it felt like the dreams of Canucks fans were about to shatter. Minutes into overtime, the Flames came zooming in on an odd-man rush. In a perfect setup, Theoren Fleury zipped the puck over to Robert Reichel, who was right there, staring at an open net. Everyone thought it was over. The goal was practically wide open, the puck right on Reichel’s stick—the kind of shot that almost always ends a game. The red light was even turned on!

But that night, Kirk McLean wasn’t like most goalies. In a heartbeat, he launched himself across the crease, stretched out full-length, and kicked out his right pad. Somehow—almost impossibly—he stopped it. The puck hit him and bounced away. The net stayed untouched. The season stayed alive.

For McLean, it wasn’t just a good save—it was jaw-dropping. A pure moment of athletic instinct and guts. The kind of save that makes you sit there in stunned silence before screaming at the top of your lungs.

The Goal That Followed—and the One That Really Mattered

And just like that, the Canucks turned the tide. Following McLean’s miracle save in the first overtime period, Pavel Bure (already with a goal and assist) broke loose in double overtime. The “Russian Rocket” in full flight—and scored the series-winning goal. It was sudden, stunning, and joyful. The bench exploded.

The Canucks had pulled off the comeback. But ask almost anyone who remembers that night, and they’ll tell you the goal wasn’t what stayed with them. It was The Save. McLean faced 46 shots that night. But that save in OT—that moment—is the one that matters most.

Vancouver’s Playoff Run Was Built on That One Moment

That one monstrous and timely save sparked a playoff run Canucks fans still talk about with reverence. After beating Calgary, they knocked out the Dallas Stars. Then the Toronto Maple Leafs. Suddenly, an underdog team was in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in over a decade.

Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Canucks then took the mighty New York Rangers to Game 7. They were inches from lifting the Cup. It didn’t happen, but that run captured the hearts of many Vancouver fans. None of it would’ve happened without The Save.

Why Canucks Fans Still Talk About “The Save” Today

That’s what The Save really was—not just a play, but a spark. It was a reminder of why hockey fans watch, why we believe, and why sports matter. It wasn’t just about athleticism. It was about heart. Grit. Timing. That feeling that no matter how bad things look, one act of defiance can turn everything around.

Over 30 years later, people still talk about it, not just because it was technically amazing (though it was), but in that one second, Kirk McLean gave a city something to hold on to. He gave Canucks fans everywhere hope. And sometimes, that’s all you need—just one save.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]