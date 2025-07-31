Robertson Deal, Oilers Midseason Trade, & More NHL Rumors

IN today’s NHL rumors rundown, how much are the Toronto Maple Leafs risking by not getting Nick Robertson signed to an extension before his arbitration hearing on Sunday? Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers likely to make an unexpected trade midseason? Could Connor McDavid sign a one-year deal? Finally, do the Carolina Hurricanes have the best or least likely shot at trading for Erik Karlsson?

Maple Leafs Playing Risky Game with Nicholas Robertson

As Nicholas Robertson’s arbitration hearing approaches on Sunday, August 3, the Toronto Maple Leafs face a critical decision that could impact both his development and trade value. David Alter of The Hockey News argues that even if Robertson is a player they are looking to trade, they should reach an extension or deal to move him before arbitration begins.

The arbitration process can be emotionally damaging, as seen in Ilya Samsonov’s 2023 case, where a $3.55 million award was followed by poor play, a waiver stint, and eventual departure in free agency. Robertson, who has already experienced limited opportunities and previously requested a trade, could be pushed further away from the organization if the hearing gets contentious.

With Mitch Marner now gone and Robertson projected to earn around $1.5 million on an AAV, he remains a potential breakout candidate. Letting this situation reach arbitration could harm both sides. If the Leafs want value—on the ice or via trade—they should probably act now.

Could Oilers Make an Unexpected Midseason Trade?

As per Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers could make a surprising midseason trade involving one of their top young assets, depending on how the 2025-26 season unfolds.

While GM Stan Bowman has prioritized building youth and depth, a push for a Stanley Cup may force his hand again. Goaltender Stuart Skinner, despite being the current No. 1 and on a bargain $2.6 million deal, could be moved in a blockbuster if the team targets a proven upgrade in net. Forwards Matthew Savoie and Vasily Podkolzin are also vulnerable, particularly if they struggle to secure top-six roles amid internal competition. On defense, Beau Akey is a skilled puck mover but may be redundant behind Evan Bouchard, making him a possible trade chip. Meanwhile, KHL winger Maxim Berezkin has NHL-ready talent but has yet to sign in North America, leaving his future with the team uncertain.

If Edmonton needs help at the deadline, one of these names could be gone.

Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation has proposed a bold contract idea for Connor McDavid: a one-year extension at $14.6 million for 2026–27, followed by a three-year deal starting in 2027. The plan would give the Oilers short-term cap flexibility ahead of a projected salary cap jump to $113 million. Over four years, McDavid would still earn around $16.4 million annually—matching projections—while helping Edmonton build a contender now.

Would the Carolina Hurricanes Back Out of a Salary Retained Karlsson Trade?

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Carolina Hurricanes were seen by some as a logical landing spot for defenseman Erik Karlsson, but Seravalli wonders if Carolina would think twice, even if salary were retained in a trade.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report “Open Ice” livestream, Seravalli acknowledged that Karlsson feels like a fit, especially now that the Hurricanes have lost Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov. Carolina could feasibly absorb Karlsson’s $10 million cap hit—especially if Pittsburgh retains salary, but the Hurricanes might already have a player who offers better value.

The Hurricanes have Shayne Gostisbehere at just $3.2 million per year. He posted 45 points in 70 games last season, plus nine more in the playoffs. That’s strong production for less than half the money.

