How Marner’s Absence Could Revive Morgan Rielly’s Role With the Maple Leafs

The biggest question at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025 training camp is simple: Who replaces Mitch Marner on the top line? In the first media scrum before players even hit the ice, head coach Craig Berube was asked about newcomer Matias Maccelli’s chances. Berube noted Maccelli’s playmaking and puck distribution could help him win that spot. Still, he preferred to start Max Domi on Auston Matthews’ right wing, pointing to their past success when Marner was sidelined.

But just as camp got underway, Domi tweaked something in his lower body and was ruled day-to-day. When the players finally lined up for their first skate, it was Maccelli who found himself next to Matthews on the top line.

That makes Maccelli and Domi the obvious answers to the “who benefits most” question. Both could get a boost in opportunity. But there’s another angle. Marner’s absence might create chances deeper in the lineup. A player like Nicholas Robertson—still battling to secure his place in the NHL—could grab one of those open spots. He looked good last night in the team’s first preseason game.

Perhaps the Maple Leafs Player Who Steps up Won’t Be a Forward

Or maybe the biggest beneficiary won’t be a forward at all. Maybe it’s a defenseman. Maybe it’s Morgan Rielly.

On day two of camp, Berube confirmed he planned to re-insert Rielly on the first power-play unit. He explained that he and Rielly had a heart-to-heart talk after last season. Rielly, he said, took it seriously, spending the summer refining his game. Berube came away impressed by the results.

Toronto Maple Leafs Morgan Rielly (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Last season was not easy for Rielly. He struggled to adapt to Berube’s system and even lost his role on the top power play to Marner. For most of the season, he looked off his game. But the numbers show a late turnaround: He was a minus-19 in his first 72 games, but closed the season plus-11 in his last 12. He carried that surge into the playoffs, scoring four goals in 13 games—one more than Matthews and two more than Marner. After just seven goals across 82 regular-season games, that postseason burst stood out.

Reilly’s Skill Set Makes Him a Fit to Fill Marner’s Void

Beyond the stats, Rielly’s skill set makes him a natural fit to fill Marner’s void. Last season, Marner was the team’s top puck transporter, moving it through the neutral zone and into the offensive end at both even strength and on the power play. His “office” in the offensive zone was the high middle, where he distributed passes to open teammates.

Rielly, while known for his first pass out of the defensive zone, thrives in similar ways. He can carry the puck with speed through the neutral zone, establish control at the blue line, and run the play from the point. His weakness, like Marner’s, is the shot; he’s always been a pass-first player. That overlap makes it logical for Berube to put him in Marner’s spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The numbers back up the fit. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, at five-on-five last season, Rielly logged the most minutes behind John Tavares’ line, while Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe handled most of the defensive work with Matthews. But if the power play clicks early with Rielly driving entries and distributing the puck, Berube might want him paired with Matthews more often. That could mean more minutes across the board.

Marner Being Gone Opens the Door for Rielly

At minimum, Marner’s absence opens a wide door for Rielly. The real question is whether he can walk through it. Back in 2018–19, he was the team’s undisputed No. 1 defenseman. He scored 72 points, ranking third among NHL blueliners, and finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting. That season feels far away now, but the talent is still there.

Marner’s departure doesn’t just reshuffle Toronto’s forward lines; it creates a spotlight for Rielly. This is his chance to prove he can still anchor the Maple Leafs’ blue line, lead the power play, and maybe even look like the player who once pushed into Norris Trophy conversation.

For the Maple Leafs, losing Marner is a challenge. For Rielly, it’s an opportunity. Whether he seizes it could define his season—and maybe Toronto’s.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]