Senators News & Rumours: Rising Prospects, Spence’s Boost & LeBreton Arena Update

After making the 2025 Playoffs, the Ottawa Senators are heading into the 2025–26 NHL season with some unfamiliar energy that comes from bigger expectations. You can’t blame the fans for feeling a little impatient—this developing core of Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, and Jake Sanderson has shown flashes of brilliance, and everyone’s wondering: Can the team take that next big step?

Training camp will be a battle as players battle for spots, and the competition is fierce, as expected. It’s those battles—between seasoned vets and hungry prospects—that always make September so compelling for NHL fans.

Item 1: Preseason Opens With Battle of Ontario Loss

The Senators kicked off their preseason with a Battle of Ontario matchup against a Toronto Maple Leafs “second squad.” On paper, it looked like it should have been a comfortable win for Ottawa—they iced a strong lineup while Toronto’s group was more eclectic. But hockey isn’t played on paper. The Senators fell behind 3–0, and despite a strong push in the third period, they couldn’t complete the comeback. The Maple Leafs skated away with a 4–3 victory.

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Goaltender Linus Ullmark looked a bit rusty, though that’s hardly unusual for September. What mattered more was the Senators showing some fight after falling behind. The game turned physical in the second period, and Ottawa worked hard to tilt the ice in the third. They created chances on the man advantage but couldn’t cash in.

In the end, the comeback fell just short. The two teams will meet again in Toronto on Tuesday, as the preseason—and the Senators’ push to build momentum—continues. In the preseason, it isn’t about who wins the game; it’s about how the team shows up.

Item 2: Solidifying the Blue Line—Jordan Spence Adds Depth and Versatility

One of the offseason’s biggest moves was grabbing defenseman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings. At 24, Spence had his best season yet, putting up four goals, 24 assists, and a plus-23 plus/minus over 79 games. What makes him interesting isn’t just the numbers—it’s how he plays. He’s mobile, smart, and steady, the kind of guy who quietly makes life easier for his teammates.

Ottawa’s blue line has been looking for that reliable depth piece, and Spence fits the bill. If he can settle in quickly, it’ll give coach Travis Green more flexibility with pairings and matchups, which could be huge come crunch time.

Item 3: Prospect Spotlight—Carter Yakemchuk Poised to Make Noise

One of the biggest stories in Ottawa’s camp is Carter Yakemchuk. The 19-year-old defenseman, drafted seventh overall in 2024, is making a real push for NHL minutes. Last season, he put up 49 points in 56 games with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Calgary Hitmen and added seven more in the playoffs. He’s got the size, the skill, and a willingness to play with an edge—everything you’d want in a young blueliner trying to force his way onto the roster.

This fall, the buzz around Yakemchuk has only grown louder. In the Senators’ recent Prospects Showdown against Toronto, he scored twice, including the game-winner, and looked like a player ready for the next step. With Nick Jensen recovering from hip surgery and depth guys like Nikolas Matinpalo still trying to earn their spots, the door might be opening sooner than expected.

Carter Yakemchuk, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ottawa’s top four of Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub, and Tyler Kleven are set, but beyond that, there’s room to compete. If Yakemchuk keeps turning heads through preseason, it’ll be tough to send him back down. Come Oct. 9 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, fans might see him skating out in a Senators jersey for real.

Item 4: LeBreton Flats Arena—Big Steps Forward, Patience Still Needed

Big news off the ice: In Aug. 2025, the Senators sealed the deal on about 11 acres at LeBreton Flats. This isn’t just another property purchase; it’s the long-awaited foundation for a new downtown arena. For Senators fans, it represents hope for a fresh start and a closer connection to the city. The buzz is real, but don’t expect to see shovels in the ground anytime soon. There’s a lot of work left: zoning, environmental cleanup, and approvals—you name it. It’s a slow process, but momentum is there.

The dream? A modern, accessible home for hockey right in Ottawa’s core within a few seasons.

What’s Next for the Senators?

The Senators are building toward consistency and a bright future. October’s just around the corner, and there’s a buzz in the air—a mix of cautious optimism and real belief. The young core has shown they belong in league-wide conversations, and the mix of veterans and high-upside prospects like Yakemchuk gives the Senators a solid shot at pushing deeper in the playoffs this season. There’s a different energy in the locker room and in the stands—a quiet confidence that this team is ready to step up.

Off the ice, the LeBreton Flats project is still a work in progress, but it’s the kind of thing that has fans dreaming about the future. When that new arena finally opens, it won’t just be a building; it’ll be a symbol of how far the Senators and the city have come together. For now, though, it’s all about the here and now, and the upcoming 2025–26 season promises to be a ride worth watching.