Hurricanes’ Hot Start Leans on the Back of Multiple Point Streaks

The train keeps rolling for the Carolina Hurricanes as they’re the only remaining undefeated team in the NHL after winning 4-1 on Thursday night (Oct. 16) against the Anaheim Ducks. One of the reasons for their amazing 4-0-0 start to the 2025-26 season is that they have five players on four-game point streaks. Furthermore, it helps when you have two milestones on the same night.

Milestones & Point Streaks for the Hurricanes

One of the first milestones to happen for the Hurricanes on Thursday night was Seth Jarvis scoring his 100th NHL goal in 308 games. He became the fifth-fastest Hurricanes player to reach that feat, with Eric Staal being number one, doing it in 268 games. Jarvis ended the night with three points (two goals and an assist) to have seven points in the first four games of the season. He is tied with Shayne Gostisbehere for the team lead in points, while leading the team in goals (five). Meanwhile, Gostisbehere’s seven points are tied with Cale Makar to lead NHL defensemen. What a hot start for “Ghost” as his plus-9 and four-game point streak are the best start to a season of his career.

Gostisbehere has put himself into some elite company, as he is only one of two players to start a season with a plus-2 and at least a point in the first four games. The other player, Wayne Gretzky, was back in 1988 (via Canes Stat Brand). For someone who is playing on his offside and playing this well, it shows how valuable he has been for the Hurricanes to start the 2025-26 season.

Related: Jarvis & Gostisbehere Each Tally 3 Points in Hurricanes’ 4-1 Win Over Ducks

While Gostisbehere has started off the season hot, people cannot forget his defensive partner, Alexander Nikishin, who had a milestone night as well. Nikishin, just under three minutes into the third period on Thursday night, scored his first NHL goal of his career. After some nifty passing from Gostisbehere and Sebastian Aho, the 23-year-old Russian sniped it past Lucas Dostal to capture a moment he will remember forever. It only took four regular-season games, but “Niki” has officially checked off a milestone moment, and it was evident how happy the team was for him during and after the game. While Gostisbehere is carrying a plus-9, Nikishin has a plus-6 so far on the season. Furthermore, he is one of the five players to be on a four-game point streak.

Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The other players outside Nikishin and Gostisbehere to be on a four-game point streak are Aho, Jarvis, and Jackson Blake. Aho scored his first goal of the season against the Ducks after getting the primary assist on the Nikishin goal. He is up to six points, which is third on the team behind Gostisbehere and Jarvis’ seven. He has five assists on the season, which still garners attention to how consistent he has been to this point before scoring his first of the season. The top line of Jarvis and Aho has been on a roll to start 2025-26, and the fact that they have a combined 13 points already makes them a deadly duo for the Hurricanes. Once Nikolaj Ehlers gets rolling, watch out.

Blake had a primary assist on Jarvis’ second goal of the game on the power play. Blake was moved up to the first power-play unit, replacing Andrei Svechnikov, and after going goalless on the man-advantage since opening night, it was good for the Hurricanes to score on the special teams. Blake is tied with Nikishin and Taylor Hall with four points (one goal and three assists) to keep his point streak alive. Despite seeing some streaks end and no one else get on the scoresheet besides the five players who are still carrying theirs, it’s good that the team is succeeding on the backs of the guys who are staying consistent.

Related: Seth Jarvis’ Early-Season Impact Will Be a Catalyst for Hurricanes’ Success

The Hurricanes are 2-0-0 to start their six-game road trip, with some huge opponents coming up. Their next game is on Saturday, Oct. 18, against the Los Angeles Kings, and they will look to stay as the remaining undefeated team in the NHL. Furthermore, the five players who are carrying a point streak would love to see it reach five while securing another win.

The early success is a huge help for the Hurricanes, as they lead the NHL in goals per game (4.75) and are fourth in goals allowed (2.00). While they are a strong 5v5 team, their penalty kill is already fifth in the NHL (92.9%) after four games. They are still struggling on the power play (14.3% – 25th), hopefully Jarvis’ goal helps right the ship. The Hurricanes are off to a great start to the season and look to continue staying that way with the total team effort they’ve put in since opening night on Oct. 9. The way that stays alive will be helped with the five players of Jarvis, Aho, Nikishin, Gostisbehere, and Blake leading the way with their consistent play. Can they make it five games in a row with a win and the point streaks? Only time will tell on Saturday Night.