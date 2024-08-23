Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Talks Brind’Amour, Marchand, Move to NHL in Russian Interview

In this translated talk, goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, known for his colorful personality and talkative nature, shares his experiences and insights from his journey in hockey. From his early plans to make it to the NHL, to the challenges he faced in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kochetkov opens up about his path to the big leagues. He discusses the pivotal moments in his career, his encounter with Brad Marchand, and the influence of Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, who consistently appreciates his goaltending. His stories reveal a dedicated athlete with a strong determination to succeed, always ready to adapt and prove himself, no matter the obstacles.

***You can find the original talk in Russian language on YouTube channel Skolzky Lyod here!***

Move to North America

“When I was drafted, I was 19 years old—almost 20. I was looking up to Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin as examples and wanted to go [to the NHL] at around 24-25 years old. My plan was to play here at home, gain some weight, and get experience in the KHL. But then I started having difficulties.

I was with SKA, then I got traded to Vityaz Podolsk. When I was already in Podolsk, I took some steps—I asked my agents about wanting to leave and whether it might be worth terminating my contract. I don’t remember all the details, but if you break the contract from your side, you have to wait a year and a half. I’m not sure if you can even play during that time. In general, the options were tough.”

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Then I was traded to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, and I played there from December until the end of the season. In Nizhny Novgorod, things started to improve. In the summer, I had a call with the Hurricanes, and we decided that I would play one more year and then come over. So I signed a contract with Carolina, and they loaned me [to Torpedo], which was a common practice.

I spent the season in Nizhny Novgorod, and that’s when COVID hit. The regular season was cut short, it was February, and the season was over. Carolina said, ‘Alright, come over.’ At that time, there were still quite a few games left in the AHL and NHL. I quickly went to Vienna, got my visa, and headed overseas.

RELATED: Hurricanes’ Pyotr Kochetkov Should Be Team’s Starting Goalie in 2024-25

At that time, Sergei Samsonov was working with the club. He spoke Russian, so I stayed in touch through him. Of course, the agents were telling me things, and decisions were made collectively, but Samsonov helped me a lot. I remember he would call me and explain the situation in the AHL, what we were doing. Even when I went to get my visa, we stayed in touch—he sent me the tickets and said, ‘Here’s the hotel, here’s where you’ll go.’”

First Days in His New Country

“I arrived [to the USA], and the goalie coach, who used to work with the top team and is now a development coach, picked me up. He drove me to the hotel in a pickup truck and told me there would be practice the next day. I went to bed after arriving. I think I tried to contact someone to arrange a ride or set up Uber somehow. Anyway, I managed to get to the arena.

I remember when I got there: my spot was just a small chair. The AHL locker room was set up for 23 players, and they placed me on a chair right in the middle of the room. My pads, glove, blocker—everything was just lying around. I immediately thought, ‘Well, here I am.’”

“You know like there’s such a mentality of ‘proving myself’, so I set a timeframe: I was 22 when I arrived and decided I’d push myself until I was 25. I didn’t know what I was getting into. I had checked the roster, knew who the goalies were—including those on the first team—but I had no idea how things worked there. I understood I would start in the AHL, but I didn’t know the hockey style or anything. Everything was literally new.

I was supposed to get new gear. I didn’t speak English. But I told myself, ‘I have a two-year contract—I’ll fight for a spot until I’m 25. It doesn’t matter where, how, or what—I’ll fight for it!’ That’s the mindset I had. I didn’t care where I’d live or how much money I’d make—I was determined to break into the NHL by 25. But that didn’t mean I’d definitely go back after 25 if things didn’t work out.

Now I have a different perspective. But back then, I understood that everyone’s path is different. I didn’t know how the team would treat me, whether they’d give me a chance, or if they wanted to develop me. When I arrived, we had five goalies at our first AHL practice.

I thought, ‘Okay, five goalies here, plus two or three more above. And there might even be someone playing below in theory.’ I knew I had a Finnish peer, Alex Lyon, who was a bit older, and we had three goalies my age—some were older, some younger. I realized I had to fight for my spot. The AHL team was very strong then. They made it clear from the start: ‘The team is strong, we need to win—you’ll get your chance. After that, it’s up to you.’ So, I just lived game by game, trying to figure things out.”

About the Incident with Marchand and Trash Talk

“It’s funny how people always bring that up. Just today, someone mentioned Brad Marchand to me while I was skating, even though it happened so long ago… Why doesn’t anyone ever say, ‘That was a great save, you really came through there…’? They always talk about the goal or some trash-talking incident. It’s as if nobody appreciates my goaltending skills.

But now, I’ve completely moved away from that. I realized I need to focus on my goaltending. When I noticed that all people asked me about was trash talk, I thought, ‘I need to stand in the crease, keep my mouth shut, and do my job.’

Back then, it wasn’t like it is now—I had one goal, and that was to make it to the NHL. I was ready to do anything, whether it was fighting or making saves. I had one focus. I wanted to be noticed, I wanted to be promoted, and I wanted people to know that I came here for one reason only.

In the KHL, I knew we needed to make the playoffs, we needed points. That’s what I was thinking about. When I arrived in the AHL, I was focused on the competition with other goalies. I thought about the competition in general and knew I had to break through as a young goalie. Not that I did anything special or artificial, but I came in with the mindset that I would make the team and do whatever it took.”

“Marchand didn’t say anything really. I remember catching the puck. We were on the power play, and I wanted to play it. I think he pushed me or slashed me from behind, yeah. I didn’t see who it was—I just shoved back. He hit me in return. And by the time I realized what was happening, the ref was already there, (but Marchand did get a $5,000 fine, THW note).

Playing Under Rod Brind’Amour

“To explain what a coach Brind’Amour is, when you feel like you don’t want to train or do something, you just look at this guy. You see how much of a fanatic he is, how hard-working he is, and the shape he’s in at 55 years old. And then you’re 23-25 and don’t feel like hitting the gym, and you think, ‘Well, if he’s going, I guess I have to go too.’ He’s really set the bar for professionalism. Everyone can see how well he takes care of himself.

I think, compared to other teams, we have much fewer days off and more intense training sessions. Our practices are longer. A session lasts 50-55 minutes, which is a lot for the NHL. Sometimes they even went over an hour. We’d win a game—play well—and fly back from a road trip, and everyone’s thinking, ‘We should have a day off, or maybe just a gym session.’ But no, we’re going to be grinding on the ice. We’ll be doing the same drills we do every day, running the same system he wants.

When we win a game, everyone is waiting for Rod to say, ‘Day off tomorrow.’ I’ve never seen people get so excited for that phrase—more than they would for double or triple bonuses. The locker room just erupts, people are shouting at the top of their lungs. Now I’ve come to understand how much we value our days off because we really don’t get them during the season. When we win, everyone is just watching him, his entrance, waiting for him to say it. And then, in the meeting, he’ll say, ‘Good job, guys.’ And everyone’s just waiting for him to add, ‘Day off tomorrow,’ and if he does, the place goes crazy.

I know he pays attention to when players show up to camp. It’s important to him. If you’re a young player, you need to understand that you have to respect the organization, the league, and your opportunity. The main thing is to make sure you get to practice on time.”

Remembering His Goal in the AHL

“I’ve spent my whole life thinking about what I’d do when I scored a goal. I had so many ideas—like doing what [Auston] Matthews did, jumping onto the boards like Ilya Kovalchuk, or coming up with something more serious. I always kept these ideas in mind, thinking, ‘When that moment comes, what will I do?’

And when I did score, I took the shot, didn’t even see the puck, just noticed that my teammate started turning toward me—and I just let myself go with the moment. All those celebrations I’d dreamed about, I did them all.

But if I’m lucky enough to score a second goal, I think I’ll do something more mature. Maybe something calm and simple this time.”

Kochetkov’s story offers an interesting look into the journey of a goalie more than determined to make his mark. His experiences with players like Marchand and working under coaches like Brind’Amour highlight his adaptability and focus. Kochetkov’s interview shows a player who’s steadily grown in his career, keeping his goals in sight while staying grounded. As he continues to develop further, his mix of talent and determination will be key to his future success in hockey. And to the Hurricanes’ success, too.