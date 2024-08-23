7 Winnipeg Jets Candidates for the 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have come to an end, and now the NHL prepares to send its players to Milan in 2026 to compete in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014. While it’s too soon to tell exactly what each country’s rosters will look like, let’s take a look at some of the Winnipeg Jets’ potential Olympic candidates.

Josh Morrissey – Team Canada

Josh Morrissey should be a shoo-in to play defence for Team Canada. He’s a great two-way player, and he’d be a solid addition to the team as one of the NHL’s most skilled left-shot defencemen. In 81 games, he scored 10 goals and tallied 59 assists, and he finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting, so his talent isn’t going unheralded. In 2015, he helped Canada win gold at the World Juniors and was subsequently named to the First All-Star Team after his impressive showing. There’s no doubt in my mind that he should be on Team Canada.

Mark Scheifele – Team Canada

While Mark Scheifele may not be the most likely candidate for Team Canada, his name still deserves to be in the conversation. He finished this past season with 72 points (25 goals and 47 assists), one of his highest career totals. His name seemingly hasn’t come up regarding Canada’s Four Nations Faceoff roster, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still make it to the Olympics.

Related: 6 Winnipeg Jets Players Approaching Milestones in 2024-25

He played for Team Canada at the 2014, 2016, and 2017 World Championships, winning gold in 2016 and silver in 2017. He will be competing with a slew of talented NHL players for a spot, but if he keeps up his current level of play, he certainly has a chance.

Connor Hellebuyck – Team USA

Out of everyone on this list, I have the most confidence in Connor Hellebuyck making the Olympic roster. He is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, with his most recent award coming this past season, and he’s consistently proven to be one of the best goalies in the league for the past several seasons. He finished the 2023-24 season with a .921 save percentage in 60 games and brought home the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the regular season.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He helped Team USA secure the bronze medal at the 2015 World Championship, so he’s no stranger to international play. He’s one of the strongest candidates for the United States if they want a shot at bringing home the gold.

Kyle Connor – Team USA

Two-time NHL All-Star Kyle Connor is a speedy offensive forward and an important asset to the Jets’ top six. His name has already been mentioned in talks for Team USA’s Four Nations Faceoff roster, so it’s hard to imagine he won’t be a top contender for the Olympic roster as well. In 65 games, he recorded 61 points (34 goals and 27 assists) and continues to be one of the best offensive forwards on the team.

Team USA is loaded with talent, so there’s a good chance he will be relegated to the bottom six. He’s only represented the United States once at the senior level internationally, which was in 2016. Even so, he’s a strong offensive presence who can forecheck well and would be a fantastic addition to the team.

Nino Niederreiter – Team Switzerland

Even at 31 years old, Nino Niederreiter is still one of Switzerland’s most skilled forwards. This past season with the Jets, he scored 18 goals and recorded 16 assists, bringing him to a grand total of 34 points in 77 games. He’s a consistent five-on-five player and a great all-around asset.

🚨Nino Niederreiter with the tip in front! The Swiss are up by 2 after 20 minutes!😲#CANSUI#MensWorlds@SwissIceHockey pic.twitter.com/MDJMoqwOZL — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 25, 2024

At the 2023 World Championship, he captained Team Switzerland, where they came in fifth place. During the 2024 World Championship, he finished with seven points in 10 games and helped the team win silver. Even though he’ll be a little on the older side, he is sure to make the Swiss team again in 2026.

Nikolaj Ehlers – Team Denmark

Before Nikolaj Ehlers can represent Denmark at the Olympics, he’ll have to help them get there first. He was named to Team Denmark to compete in the qualifying round for the Olympics, which will happen from Aug. 29 until Sept. 1. Denmark will play against Great Britain, Japan, and Norway, and whoever wins will clinch an Olympic berth.

It’s no question that Ehlers is one of Denmark’s best forwards. He had five goals and four assists in 2021 to help Team Denmark make it to the 2022 Beijing Olympics until the NHL ultimately pulled its players from the competition. In 82 games last season with the Jets, he recorded 61 points (25 goals and 36 assists), and his speed and ability to create and finish plays are coveted around the league. Should Denmark make it to the Olympics in 2026, I have full confidence he will be named to the team.

Vladislav Namestnikov – Team Russia, or a Potential Independent Equivalent

Vladislav Namestnikov is the biggest wild card on this list for a couple of reasons. To start, Russia’s Olympic eligibility has yet to be determined. Russia was banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics, but athletes were allowed to compete under a neutral title (the Individual Neutral Athletes). Whether or not the International Olympic Committee (IOC) upholds its ban remains to be seen, but it puts Namestnikov’s (and other Russian athletes’) Olympic hopes on hold in the meantime.

Russia also has a lot of great forwards already, like Nikita Kucherov, Alex Ovechkin, and Artemi Panarin, to name a few, which lessens Namestnikov’s overall chances. However, he still has a shot at making the team as a depth piece. He is known for making the teammates around him better, and he plays a tough game. He also previously played for Russia during the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 and helped Team Russia secure bronze at the 2017 World Championship. If the IOC ultimately allows Russian athletes to compete (under their nation’s flag or otherwise), he at least has a chance to make the roster.

The Jets Should Be Represented at the 2026 Olympics

Even with some uncertainty surrounding participating countries, it would come as a big surprise not to see some of the Jets representing their countries in 2026. Players like Hellebuyck, Morrissey, and Niederreiter are locks for their respective teams, which means Jets fans will have lots of different countries to root for when the time comes. It will be some time before Olympic rosters are set, but I’m confident several Jets will be able to add “Olympian” to their resumes.