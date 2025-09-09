Hurricanes’ Martinook Eyeing Another Career Season as He Closes in on 100 Career Goals

After having a career season in 2024-25, Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook is closing in on a milestone. Furthermore, he has what it takes to take his game to another level for the Hurricanes in 2025-26. What does that mean? Another career season for “Marty”.

Martinook Eyeing Another Career Season

Before we look to the future for Martinook, we need to rewind a bit to appreciate the impact he has had on the Hurricanes. After their Game 2 victory over the New Jersey Devils in Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Playoffs, The Hockey Writers asked head coach Rod Brind’Amour about Martinook’s impact in the win. “I can’t think of enough good things to say about that game in particular, which might have been his most impactful game as a Hurricane. He’s had a bunch, especially in big moments. Obviously, the goal was huge, but if you watched, there were tons of blocked shots, the play even at the end of the game. A special play there to get the empty netter. He was all over this game for us.”

That is Martinook in a nutshell. He is someone who gives 110%, and then some, for the Hurricanes season after season. Ever since joining the team back in 2018-19, he has tallied 69 goals, 99 assists, and 168 points in 473 games. Martinook has even scored 16 game-winning goals and three shorthanded markers. He has been an alternate captain for the last few seasons and is a beloved player in the locker room, as well as among the fan base.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Martinook has 95 career NHL goals and will, without a doubt, score his 100th. After scoring 15 goals during the 2024-25 season, it’s a foregone conclusion that it will be accomplished. However, that does not take away how meaningful it will be for Martinook, who enters his 12th NHL season. The 15 goals last season tied his career high, which he set back during the 2018-19 season. Since the 2022-23 season, Martinook has scored 13, 14, and now 15 goals, showing his scoring increase each season. That said, it makes people wonder if he can take it to another level. If so, are we looking at a 20-goal season for Martinook?

Jordan Martinook, Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Martinook enters the second year of his three-year, $9.15 million deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $3.05 million per season. While he tied his career high in goals (15) and assists (21 – 2022-23), he did set a new high in points (36). Over the last three seasons, he has tallied 34, 32, and 36 points. It’s his best stretch of putting up points in a season. They’re also the only times he’s had over 30-plus points. That said, if the trend keeps going upward, there is a case to be made for Martinook to have another career season. Is there a possibility of a 40-point season? Maybe the previously mentioned 20-goal season?

He has shown flashes of going on scoring runs for the Hurricanes. Everyone remembers the second round of the 2023 Playoffs against the Devils, where he tied the Hurricanes’ record for points in a round (10). Earlier that season, he even had six goals in January; it was as if he couldn’t stop scoring. That said, with him being so close to 100 NHL goals and knowing the celebration will be amazing, there is a chance for Martinook to have another career season for the Hurricanes.

He has shown for the last three seasons that over 30 points are no flash in the pan. He’s had three consecutive 30-point campaigns and is poised to do it again. If he can start hot, or get on a run a couple times during the season, maybe even score a shorthanded goal or two, there is no reason why a 20-goal, 40-point season is not doable. Martinook is a player who does the little things, on and off the scoresheet. Something that Brind’Amour preaches all the time: “Are you doing your job?” In which case, Martinook is someone whose job is always to help the team win.

If there is someone within the top nine who is poised for a career season, it is Martinook. He has shown that he’s taken his game to another level, offensively and defensively. Three consecutive 30-point seasons have proven that he can score for the team when it’s needed most. The depth scoring that Martinook brings is what the Hurricanes are known for; everyone contributes. If that can be replicated again this upcoming season after what he’s done for the last three, Martinook is due for a huge season. Not only will he accomplish 100 NHL goals, but he also has the opportunity to reach 20 goals and 40 points for the first time in his career. If there was a time to do it, it’s right now, the 20th anniversary of the Hurricanes winning their first Stanley Cup back in 2005-06. How poetic would that be?