Hurricanes’ Goalie Prospect Nikita Quapp Has a Tall Task Ahead

Nikita Quapp is used to standing out, not just because of his height—an impressive 6-foot-4, 203 pounds—but also for his goaltending ability and extensive experience despite his young age. However, the German goalie, who was picked 187th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, has undergone another change in his career, moving from the German DEL powerhouse Eisbaren Berlin (with two loan spells to their farm squad in the second league, Lausitzer Fuchse) to Dusseldorf.

Quapp also stood out when he presented himself at practice with his new club on a Monday morning after the Hurricanes’ rookie camp. He had just been overseas in the USA, taking part in a week-long camp with the Hurricanes. “I flew out on Friday, had Saturday and Sunday off, so I can train again on Monday,” Quapp said with a smile during a chat with Westdeutsche Zeitung. With his combination of athleticism and size, Quapp is similar to Carolina’s Danish-born goalie, Frederik Andersen.

Nikita Quapp, Team Germany (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Quapp admits that the camp was exhausting – getting up early, a daily program with two training sessions, hours of lectures and medical examinations. Then there was the jet lag. But he wasn’t there to rest, of course. “You take in a lot in those four days. For example, we had a really good mental coach who we worked with a lot.” They sat together for up to five hours, listening to lectures and doing special exercises. A lot of input in a short time, but Quapp understood why: “In the season, it will definitely help you sooner or later.”

A strong mental state will be crucial for Quapp, considering DEG’s goaltending situation. Henrik Haukeland is the clear number one with a long-term contract, and the Norwegian is one goalie who prefers to play every game. This left Haukeland’s former backup, Hendrik Hane, with significantly reduced ice time, moving to the Iserlohn Roosters this summer, seeking more playing opportunities.

Not a New Situation for Quapp

A competitive environment is nothing new for Quapp. In Berlin, he was only number three behind Jake Hildebrand and Jonas Stettmer, and he got match practice, mainly in the DEL2 with the Lausitzer Fuchse. He played 26 regular-season games with the Foxes and had a very decent save percentage of around .920. However, he also conceded 67 goals, with a 2.63 goals-against average. His teammates Jonas Stettmer and Matthew Galajda did a little better and were therefore favored in the playoffs, where Quapp was only used once.

Things are unlikely to get much easier for Quapp in Dusseldorf, especially since their ambitious farm team, Krefeld Pinguine, also has a decent goalie in veteran Felix Bick. Much will depend on how the season unfolds for both teams and what strategy the team’s new coach pursues – Dusseldorf’s new bench boss is former Stanley Cup champion Steven Reinprecht, who is in his first head coaching role. Quapp will likely face plenty of shots, as his new team is currently rebuilding and will likely have to fight to avoid relegation to the DEL2.

At this point, Quapp will need to work hard to get back on track for a real shot at becoming an NHL goalie. However, he has the right mindset, partly due to his hockey roots. His father Waldemar, born in Kazakhstan, was also a professional goaltender, playing mostly in the second-tier leagues in the Soviet Union and Germany, but also spent a full season in the DEL with the Frankfurt Lions in 1994-95.

Quapp doesn’t want to dwell on the situation. “I have no control over what happens,” he said. “So, I’m just focusing on myself.” However, he also admits, “You don’t improve just by training; you need playing time.” Now, he must earn that time if he wants to develop and have a real shot with the Hurricanes. The DEL season kicks off on Sept. 19, with Dusseldorf playing their first game the following day. Quapp will need to stand out—and not just because of his height.