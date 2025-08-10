Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho Duo Is Underrated

When it comes to NHL duos, the ones that are usually thought of are Connor McDavid/Leon Draisaitl, Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin, and Nathan MacKinnon/Cale Makar. While they are very much deserving of that right, many other duos around the NHL should be mentioned as a pair who can turn a game on its head. One such duo exists in Raleigh, North Carolina. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho are an underrated duo. If you ask Hurricanes fans, they know how elite these two are on the ice. What makes Aho and Jarvis so dynamic?

Aho & Jarvis Are Underrated NHL Duo

While Aho and Jarvis aren’t on the level of some of the duos mentioned earlier, they should be in the discussion of duos who can take over games. Looking back to the start of the 2021-22 season, Jarvis’ first in the league, to the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season, Aho and Jarvis have been putting up a plethora of points for the Hurricanes.

Related: Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis is a Cornerstone Franchise Player

From 2021-22 through 2024-25, Aho tallied 138 goals, 173 assists, and 311 points. In Jarvis’ first four seasons in the NHL, he accumulated 96 goals, 117 assists, and 213 points. Aho has his 311 points in 311 games played, a point per game player over the last four seasons, while Jarvis has 213 points in 304 games. Collectively, Aho and Jarvis have tallied 524 points since the 2021-22 season. They are used frequently in head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s system, whether it’s 5-on-5, power play, penalty kill, or 3-on-3; no matter the situation, the duo has been a workhorse for the Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho celebrates his goal with center Seth Jarvis against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Lenovo Center. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Compared to the more well-known pairings, they have a way to go to reach those levels; however, they are well on their way since they are both signed through the 2031-32 season. MacKinnon and Makar have a combined 789 points (MacKinnon – 455, Makar – 334) since 2021-22. Crosby (362) and Malkin (242) have a combined 604 points in that span. Finally, McDavid (508) and Draisaitl (450) have combined for 958 points. However, the system Aho and Jarvis play in doesn’t translate to what the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, or the Edmonton Oilers play. Furthermore, some of these guys have played in the league much longer than the Hurricanes’ duo. To have 500-plus points in just four seasons gives a sense that these two are only getting started.

Related: It’s Time to Call Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho a Superstar

It is hard to compare Aho and Jarvis to these other duos, since the latter just finished his fourth season in the NHL. But there is a lot of potential for these two to get to the level of some other pairs in the league. It will take time, but give Jarvis two more seasons of 67-plus points, and if Aho can keep up the 75 to 90 point seasons, they could reach numbers 600 or even 700-plus in a four-season span. While they aren’t up there at the super elite levels, Aho and Jarvis are on their way to get up to that range as an elite NHL duo.

Huge 2025-26 for Jarvis and Aho?

The 2025-26 season for the Hurricanes will be an important one, especially after the offseason they had. They will be relying on Aho and Jarvis to lead the way. Jarvis has tallied back-to-back 67-point seasons between 2023-24 and 2024-25, all while missing seven games this past campaign with a re-aggravated shoulder injury. Aho has tallied 89 and 74 points, respectively, with both being team-bests. Aho is considered an elite player in the NHL, especially when asking Hurricanes fans, while Jarvis is making waves in that realm as well. If both players can notch 70 to 80-point seasons, there will be no denying that Aho and Jarvis should be viewed as an elite duo in the NHL. It’ll be a fun 2025-26 season to watch as the duo in Carolina will be hoping to lead the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.