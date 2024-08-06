Hurricanes Should Add James van Riemsdyk to 2024-25 Roster

As the days roll on, NHLers continue to find new homes for the 2024-25 NHL season. The Carolina Hurricanes have seen huge changes this offseason with the departures of Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, and others. However, management replaced them just as quickly with Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker.

While the defense seems pretty much locked in with their top six and possible seventh defenseman, the offense still has question marks. On July 29, the Hurricanes signed Martin Necas to a two-year extension, and they are still in talks with Seth Jarvis on an upcoming extension. Despite all that, there are still one or two spots potentially up for grabs.

There is no indication if Jesper Fast will start the season on injured reserve (IR). If he is unavailable for opening night on Oct. 11 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, that is two roster slots the Hurricanes need to address. Jack Roslovic could be placed on the third line with Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal, leaving Eric Robinson or Brendan Lemieux to slot into the fourth-line right-wing position.

That leaves the second-line left-wing spot left up for grabs. Unless one of the Hurricanes’ top prospects, Bradly Nadeau, Jackson Blake, or Felix Unger-Sorum, blow the team away in training camp as Jarvis did, management might need to see what is still available in the free-agent pool.

Adding a veteran to the top six could help bolster a second line that might feature Jesperi Kotkanimei and Necas – and they need a solid left-winger to bring their game to another level. That is why the Hurricanes need to take a look at 35-year-old James van Riemsdyk, a player who might benefit from signing a reasonable contract with the Hurricanes for a shot at a Stanley Cup.

Another van Riemsdyk in Carolina

The second overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers from the 2007 NHL Entry Draft has played 15 seasons in the NHL, totaling 629 points in 1,011 games. Most of his career was spent with the Flyers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he is coming off one season with the Boston Bruins, where he scored 11 goals and 38 points. van Riemsdyk could bring some flexibility to the Hurricanes forward group as he can play on both wings, and some might remember that his brother, Trevor, played 206 games for the team from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

After forward Teuvo Teravainen’s departure to the Chicago Blackhawks, van Riemsdyk could bring another level of scoring that the Hurricanes will need. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound power forward will also bring size to help balance Necas’s speed and facilitate the offense with center Kotkaniemi. His large frame can cause chaos in front of the net, which the team lost with Stefen Noesen’s departure. His big frame allows him to gain second chances in front of the net for loose pucks, rebounds, and deflections.

This could be a low-risk, high-reward move for general manager Eric Tulsky and the front office as van Riemsdyk would bring low expectations and a huge payoff by having another veteran presence in the locker room. He can also move around the lineup to help head coach Rod Brind’Amour if needed.

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the Bruins’ system, van Riemsdyk saw plenty of ice time on the power play, so he could be added to the Hurricanes’ second power-play unit if Brind’amour and his staff see him as a benefit to special teams.

Per AFP Analytics, a reasonable contract for van Riemsdyk could be a one-year deal worth $1.214 million that would take up 1.38% of the team’s $88 million cap space. First, the Hurricanes will have to extend Jarvis. But even if he earns between $6 million to $8 million per season, the team will have roughly $1.775 million in cap space available.

A deal for van Riemsdyk is more than doable for a 35-year-old winger who can bring size and scoring depth to the top six. While he will not fully replace Teravaninen, his skill set would be a boost. This would be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Hurricanes, especially if one of their prospects is not ready for NHL time yet. Furthermore, the annual average value is low enough that it is easily manageable for one season.

Hurricanes’ 2024-25 Season Around the Corner

Could van Riemsdyk agree to a deal with the Hurricanes? Maybe. There is uncertainty around the team right now with new(ish) management at the helm and a lot of roster turnover this offseason. Still, they are known for making most of their roster decisions during the offseason rather than the trade deadline, so they are not done making moves.

We are still a ways away from Oct. 11. Rest assured, the Hurricanes will turn over every stone to try to make the team better for a run at their seventh straight playoff appearance. The goal is always the same: win their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.