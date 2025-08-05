Hutson & Walman Deals, Leafs & Penguins Trades & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what are the Montreal Canadiens realizing when it comes to Lane Hutson‘s next contract? Meanwhile, are the Pittsburgh Penguins or Toronto Maple Leafs close to getting trades made for some of the players frequently mentioned in the rumor mill? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers getting close to a deal for defenseman Jake Walman? Could it be a long-term contract? If so, for how much?

What is the Sweet Spot for Lane Hutson?

On the August 3rd episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman addressed the situation surrounding Lane Hutson’s next contract with the Montreal Canadiens. He noted that fans are already wondering about a potential extension, but emphasized that the overall market for young players is currently being reset.

While Friedman doesn’t anticipate any issues getting Hutson and similar players signed, he pointed out that finding the right “sweet spot” in terms of value and term could prove to be a challenge for teams. Specifically, the Canadiens wanted Hutson’s contract to fall under the Nick Suzuki deal, but the new contract for Noah Dobson makes that highly unlikely. Now, the question is how close the Canadiens can get to the Dobson deal with Hutson?

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens could be among the suitors interested in Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks. Their center depth beyond Nick Suzuki isn’t great, and Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff thinks they’re keeping close tabs on the young player.

Latest on Trade Options for the Penguins

Elliotte Friedman reported on last weekend’s 32 Thoughts podcast that there hasn’t been much progress on trade talks involving the Penguins’ key assets — Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust. While Friedman noted that conversations could pick up later this month or as training camp approaches, no major deals appear to be on the horizon at this point.

Friedman also noted Sidney Crosby is going to start the year with the Penguins. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that; he’s definitely not getting traded this summer.”

Are the Maple Leafs Close to Any Trades?

Friedman mentioned that a few people have asked about a potential connection between Nick Robertson and the Pittsburgh Penguins, noting Kyle Dubas’ familiarity with the player from his time in Toronto. With Robertson’s arbitration now settled, Friedman pointed out that the Leafs still need to clear some roster spots.

Di Marco added that Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf appear to be the most likely candidates to be moved. However, he noted that there haven’t been any recent trade discussions involving either player.

8-Year Deal for Jake Walman Coming in Edmonton?

Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer recently speculated on Oilers Now that the team could be exploring an eight-year contract extension for defenseman Jake Walman. While stressing this was only speculation, Stauffer suggested that the Oilers, unlike other teams, can offer such a long-term deal before the next CBA introduces shorter maximum contract lengths. He mentioned Walman, 29, as a player who might benefit from this unique window.

Stauffer also discussed the possibility of a new deal for Mattias Ekholm and asked GM Stan Bowman about extension talks. Bowman confirmed early conversations have taken place with both players’ agents and said he’s hopeful something could be worked out in the coming weeks. “When you identify players who can help now and in the future,” Bowman said, “it makes sense to try and get something done.” He added that more serious talks are expected to unfold in the lead-up to training camp.

