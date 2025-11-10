Sorokin’s Record-Breaking Highs & Puzzling Lows a Challenge for the Islanders

Goaltending is a game of managing contradictions. A netminder can appear impenetrable for 60 minutes, only to look entirely vulnerable when facing the one-on-one “skills competition” that is the shootout. For the New York Islanders, this paradox is the defining narrative of Ilya Sorokin’s 2025-26 season so far.

Through the first month of the campaign, Sorokin has been a case study in extremes. He has looked uncharacteristically human, weathered a storm of criticism, and then responded with a historically significant, dominant performance against his biggest rival.

Yet, a persistent flaw remains—one that is becoming a known quantity across the league. As the Islanders look to navigate the tight-checking realities of their division, the question isn’t whether Sorokin is an elite goaltender; the question is whether he can solve the shootout, the one glaring issue that threatens to undermine his—and the team’s—success.

The October Stumble

Expectations for Sorokin are, justifiably, sky-high. He is the franchise cornerstone, the man expected to steal games and anchor the team’s defensive structure. That’s what made the opening stretch of the 2025-26 season so jarring.

Simply put, Sorokin had a bumpy start.

In a statistical anomaly for a goalie of his caliber, Sorokin allowed three or more goals in each of his first seven starts. The “L” column began to pile up. Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 28, the Islanders netminder posted a worrying 2-4-1 record. This wasn’t just a case of bad luck or poor defensive coverage; Sorokin was getting beaten clean. He surrendered four goals in five separate games and three goals in two others, including a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 28 that amplified the early-season concerns.

The rhythm was off. The swagger seemed diminished. For a team built from the crease out, this was a five-alarm fire. But just as the narrative began to solidify, Sorokin reminded everyone why he is paid to be the solution, not the problem.

A Record-Setting Response at MSG

The turnaround began quietly, with a solid 3-1 road victory against the Washington Capitals on Halloween. But the true statement game—the kind that alters the trajectory of a season—came on Nov. 8, on rival ice at Madison Square Garden.

The matchup against the New York Rangers was freighted with negative history for Sorokin. He entered the game winless in his last seven starts against the Blueshirts (0-5-2). In the much-hyped head-to-head battle with his countryman Igor Shesterkin, there was a complete reversal of the script.

In a 5-0 dismantling of the Rangers, Sorokin was flawless, stopping all 33 shots he faced. It was a technical masterclass. He held the line against the Rangers’ most dangerous weapons, frustrating Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and stopping a combined 11 shots from the star duo.

The victory was more than just two points and his first shutout of the season. It was a major career milestone. The clean sheet was Sorokin’s 23rd career shutout, moving him past the legendary Billy Smith into sole possession of second place on the Islanders’ all-time franchise list.

In one 60-minute performance, Sorokin exorcized his Rangers demons, etched his name in the franchise record books, and delivered a powerful reminder that he remains one of the league’s truly elite goaltenders. It was the kind of performance that restores rhythm and, more importantly, swagger.

The 1-on-1 Conundrum: When the Scouting Report Gets Out

This is the paradox. Sorokin’s 5-on-5 game may be returning to form, but his performance in the shootout has moved from a concern to a critical vulnerability. For an Islanders team that frequently plays tight games destined for extra time, this is not a trivial matter. Their season could very well hinge on the outcome of the skills competition.

Early in 2025-26, Sorokin has lost both shootouts he has faced. After his second shootout loss of the season, he had conceded three goals on just five shots. This tracks with a career-long struggle: Sorokin’s all-time mark in the shootout is a difficult 7-16 with a .623 save percentage.

Worse, the league is catching on. This isn’t just a statistical quirk; it’s now part of the pre-scout.

Following a recent shootout loss to Boston, Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov provided a chillingly simple assessment to reporters: he knew Sorokin would “bite on his first move.”

When an opponent openly states they have your number in a high-pressure situation, the problem has escalated. The “book” is out on Sorokin, and it’s being passed around every NHL dressing room.

Consulting the Master: Sorokin and Roy Tackle the Flaw

To his credit, Sorokin is not ignoring the issue. In a move that speaks to his professionalism, he has proactively sought the counsel of the one man uniquely qualified to help him: Islanders head coach and Hall of Fame goaltender, Patrick Roy.

Roy, whose own experiences in high-leverage moments are legendary, is now tasked with refining Sorokin’s shootout tactics. The coach shared his own philosophy with the media, recalling the “nerve-racking moment” of the 1998 Winter Olympics shootout. Roy explained his strategy was to “force guys to deke me instead of shooting,” taking away the shooter’s primary option and dictating the engagement.

The coach isn’t just drilling his goalie; he’s mentoring him. Roy noted his appreciation for Sorokin’s initiative, calling it a “great step” in his development. The two are now working to deconstruct Sorokin’s execution issues and build a new, less predictable approach.

This relationship—between a franchise goalie struggling with a specific flaw and a coach who mastered the position—may be the most important dynamic for the Islanders this season.

